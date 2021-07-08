USD: Resilience for now, softer over the medium-term – Wells Fargo

“Given the solid overall outlook for the U.K. in 2021, we expect the Bank of England to slow the pace of its bond purchases further in Q3. Among the other central banks where we expect a move to less accommodative monetary policy this year are the Bank of Canada (a further tapering of purchases) and Norway's central bank (an initial interest rate increase later in 2021). The likelihood of increased activity from global central banks also underlies our view for a resumption of U.S. dollar softness over the medium-term.”

“We see a period of U.S. dollar resilience for now given the Fed's “hawkish” surprise at its June meeting. We still expect a softer U.S. dollar over time however, with several of the G10 central banks set to either slow their asset purchases and/or raise interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve.”

According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the US Dollar could remain strong in the short term supported by Federal Reserve policy expectations. They see the greenback weakening over the medium-term.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.