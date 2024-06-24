We believe that the US Dollar (USD) will remain strong supported by the level of US yields and divergent monetary paths. The “safe haven” USD is also likely to benefit in uncertain times, FX strategist Jackit Wong notes.
USD is likely to remain strong over the coming months
“We are nearing the halfway point of the year and our broad FX views remain largely unchanged. Since early September last year, we have believed in the strong USD, and we see this continuing in the months ahead. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has strengthened since the start of the year and has been tracking changes in the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut expectations closely.”
“Widespread rate cuts (ECB, BoC, Riksbank), while Bank of England (BoE) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) remaining on hold in June, raised questions abound on the pace and depth of the respective cutting cycles. Divergent monetary paths and the level of US yields should support our strong USD view.”
“The USD is likely to remain strong over the coming months. While the GBP has been stronger than expected so far this year, supported by buoyant risk appetite and relatively high yields, it is likely to be on a path of gradual weakness over the coming months when the BoE starts cutting rates. We expect the EUR to weaken against the USD.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.0750
EUR/USD preserves its recovery momentum and edges higher toward 1.0750 on Monday, after closing the previous week in negative territory. The improving risk mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand and helps the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2700 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD trades in the green near 1.2700 in the second half of the day on Monday. After outperforming its rivals on upbeat PMI data on Friday, the US Dollar stays on the back foot amid a positive shift in risk sentiment, allowing the pair to extend its rebound.
Gold clings to modest daily gains near $2,330
After a quiet European session, Gold edges higher toward $2,330. Following Friday's sharp decline, XAU/USD manages to hold its ground as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield struggles to push higher, while the USD weakens on upbeat market mood.
Week ahead: Bitcoin dips under $63,000, meme coins fade with steep correction in top five
Bitcoin dipped under $63,000 on Monday, lowering crypto market capitalization by over 3%, per CoinGecko data. BTC is in a state of decline, and news of VanEck’s Spot Bitcoin ETF launch in Australia failed to improve traders' sentiment.
Three things to watch this week: Key elections and inflation data
This week we have some key elections in France and the UK, and we get inflation data from the US and major European economies that will determine the course of interest rates in the coming months.