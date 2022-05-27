- Mexican peso among top performers on Friday.
- USD/MXN trades at the lowest level since January 2021.
- Risk appetite, a weak dollar and a hawkish Banxico supports MXN's rally.
The USD/MXN is falling sharply on Friday, with the Mexican peso leading across the board. The pair tumbled to 19.56, reaching the lowest intraday level since January 2021.
The combination of technical factors, a weaker dollar, steady US yields, and risk appetite pushed USD/MXN further to the downside. It is headed toward the lowest weekly close since March 2020.
The break below the support area around 19.70 added weighed to the downside. The next critical support is seen at the 19.50 zone followed by 19.30. To alleviate the bearish pressure, the dollar needs to rise back above 19.90.
Equity markets are rising again on Friday. In Wall Street, the S&P 500 gains 1.64% and is up by more than 5% for the week. Main indices are about to post the first gain after falling for seven weeks in a row. The improvement in market sentiment boosted the demand for emerging market currencies.
The weaker dollar and steady yields also contribute to the slide in USD/MXN. The DXY is falling 0.15%, about to post the lowest daily close since April 25. At the same time, US yields remain steady, not reacting to risk appetite. The US 10-year stands at 2.72%, slightly above the weekly low.
Another positive factor for the Mexican peso was the “hawkish” minutes from Banxico’s latest meeting when it rose rates by 50 bp to 7%. “The minutes show that more policymakers were open to a larger move as another said it would reinforce the bank’s autonomy and have more impact on long-term inflation expectations,” explained analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman. The next board meeting is on June 23.
USD/MXN weekly chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.5878
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1792
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.91
|Today daily open
|19.767
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.1086
|Daily SMA50
|20.0915
|Daily SMA100
|20.3347
|Daily SMA200
|20.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.8672
|Previous Daily Low
|19.7595
|Previous Weekly High
|20.1838
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.8281
|Previous Monthly High
|20.6382
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.7269
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.8007
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.8261
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.7286
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.6903
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.621
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.8363
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.9056
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.944
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
