USD/MXN steadies near multi-month low of 17.95 as Mexican Inflation, Fed’s Powell and US NFP loom

- USD/MXN licks its wound near the lowest levels since April 2018.
- Mexican Peso marked the biggest weekly gains in seven months amid broad US Dollar declines.
- Key data/events eyed for clear directions, Fed Chair Powell needs to defend hawkish bias to avoid further USD fall.
USD/MXN prints mild gains around 17.98 as it pares the biggest weekly loss in seven months during early Monday in Europe. In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair tracks the market’s consolidation mode ahead of the top-tier data events.
Even so, the US Dollar’s failure to regain the upside momentum, mainly due to the downbeat Treasury bond yields, joins the fresh concerns suggesting a monetary policy divergence between the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and Banxico to probe the USD/MXN buyers.
The recently mixed concerns surrounding China and the weakness in Oil prices could be linked to the USD/MXN pair’s latest rebound. That said, the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) recently said, it “Will further release the potential for consumption,” while also adding that China's economy steadily improving, per Reuters. Earlier in the day, market sentiment turned sour after China’s annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC) appeared a grim event due to its growth target and geopolitical concerns.
Elsewhere, the Fed policymakers’ indecision and mixed US data contrast with Banxico’s hawkish bias to keep the USD/MXN bears hopeful. During the weekend, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly highlighted the importance of incoming data to determine how high the rates can go. Previously, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic renewed concerns about the Fed’s policy pivot while Federal Reserve published a semi-annual Monetary Policy Report on Friday wherein it clearly said, “Ongoing increases in the Fed funds rate target are necessary.” The report also stated that the Fed is strongly committed to getting inflation back to 2%.
Talking about the data, softer prints of the latest US Consumer Confidence, ISM PMI and Durable Goods Orders seem to challenge the US Dollar bulls. Alternatively, Mexico’s upbeat outcomes of the seasonally adjusted Trade Balance and Unemployment Rate for January seemed to have favored the USD/MXN bears.
Against this backdrop, US 10-year Treasury bond yields, rose to the highest levels since November 2022 in the last week before easing to 3.95% by the end of Friday, making rounds to the same level at the latest. More importantly, the US two-year bond coupons rose to the highest levels last seen in 2008 before retreating to 4.85% by the press time. That said, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains, tracking Wall Street’s moves amid a light sluggish start to the key week.
Looking forward, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Testimony, China’s inflation data and Friday’s US jobs report for February, are likely to be the key catalysts to watch for clear directions. At home, Mexican Inflation data for February, up for publishing on Thursday, will be crucial for the guide.
Technical analysis
Although April 2018 low near 17.93 restricts immediate USD/MXN downside, the pair’s recovery moves remain unimpressive below the previous support line from late November 2022, close to 18.15 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.9759
|Today Daily Change
|0.0195
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|17.9564
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.4929
|Daily SMA50
|18.8121
|Daily SMA100
|19.2148
|Daily SMA200
|19.6815
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.1344
|Previous Daily Low
|17.9541
|Previous Weekly High
|18.4235
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.9541
|Previous Monthly High
|19.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.023
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.0655
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.8955
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.8347
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.7152
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.0758
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.1953
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.2561
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.0650 ahead of Eurozone data
EUR/USD is extending gains to near 1.0660 early Monday, underpinned by renewed US Dollar weakness. Markets shrug off disappointing China's GDP growth target, as they adjust their positions ahead of a busy week. Eurozone Sentix and Retail Sales data coming up next.
GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.2050 amid mixed markets
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.2050 in the early European morning. The pair fails to benefit from a broadly subdued US Dollar, as the market sentiment remains mixed and Brexit optimism fades. US economic data and Powell's testimony are in focus.
Gold flirts with $1,850 support confluence, focus on Fed’s Powell, US NFP
Gold price remains sidelined as bulls take a breather amid sluggish start to the key week. Mixed headlines from China, cautious mood ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony, US NFP probe XAU/USD bulls.
Ethereum price primed for another crash as more crypto frauds surface
Ethereum price shows no directional bias as it trades after a sudden selloff on March 2. As this range tightening continues, the likelihood of a continuation of this trend is likely, considering the weakness in the market.
China steadies the path
China’s National Peoples Conference has set an economic growth target for the country over the next year of 5%. China has always liked achieving whatever target was set, but in recent years this has been more difficult.