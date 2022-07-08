- Wall Street turns positive on Friday, helping MXN.
- US jobs report shows better-than-expected numbers.
- USD/MXN corrects lower, the trend is still bullish.
The USD/MXN is modestly lower on Friday still up for the week. It bottomed at 20.36, a three-day low before bouncing to the 20.45 zone. The outlook remains bullish for the pair.
Fed and Banxico: rate hikes to continue
On Friday, the US dollar lost momentum after the beginning f the American session amid an improvement in market sentiment, following the US jobs report. “Another robust gain in payrolls should squash discussions that the economy is already in a recession. Employers added 372K jobs in June, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.6%. Wage growth eased up a touch, advancing 0.3%, but with hiring still solid, we believe the June jobs report bolsters the case for another 75 bps rate hike at the FOMC's July 27 meeting”, explained analysts at Wells Fargo.
Equity markets are about to post weekly gains still the caution stance prevails amid a worsening economic outlook and higher interest rates ahead. The current environment makes it difficult for the Mexican peso to sustain any rebound. The Bank of Mexico is expected to raise again by 75 bps the key interest rate, offering some support to the peso, although the reasons for the aggressive hike are negative. Inflation hit in June 7.99%, the highest level since 2001.
The MXN remains among the few currencies to be still up against the US dollar on the year.
Still bullish but limited under 20.70
The USD/MXN is about to post another weekly gain. It is hovering around 20.45, far from the weekly top. A recovery above 20.45, would keep the door open for another test of 20.70. A daily close above 20.75 is likely to signal a test of 20.90, the last defense to 21.00.
On the flip side, a consolidation below 20.40 would strengthen the Mexican peso, paving the way to the 20-day Simple Moving Average, currently at 20.25; below await the 200-day SMA at 20.18.
Technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.4632
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0535
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|20.5167
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.2449
|Daily SMA50
|20.0618
|Daily SMA100
|20.1928
|Daily SMA200
|20.4294
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.6811
|Previous Daily Low
|20.4845
|Previous Weekly High
|20.4665
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.8201
|Previous Monthly High
|20.7028
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.4709
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.5596
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.606
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.4404
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.3642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.2438
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.637
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.7574
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.8337
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.0200 area
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed into positive territory above 1.0180 following the NFP-inspired drop in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes recovered after opening in negative territory, putting additional weight on the dollar.
GBP/USD holds in positive territory above 1.2000
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound and advanced beyond 1.2000. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength despite the better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls growth in June.
Gold rebounds toward $1,750 despite rising US yields
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following Wall Street's opening bell and advanced toward $1,750. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day, the renewed dollar weakness allows XAU/USD to hold in positive territory.
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!