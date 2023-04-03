- US Manufacturing PMI data reveals recessionary signs as business activity contracts.
- US Treasury bond yields fall sharply as odds for another rate hike remain uncertain.
- Strong PMI reading indicates continued growth in Mexico’s manufacturing sector.
USD/MXN climbs back above the 18.0000 thresholds after testing four-week lows around 17.9644 in the early North American session. Despite broad US Dollar (USD) weakness, outward flows from the emerging markets currency weakened the Mexican Peso (MXN). At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is trading at 18.0420.
Wall Street closed with gains, except for the heavy tech Nasdaq 100. US Treasury bond yields fell sharply, as odds for another rate hike lie at 52.4%. However, money market futures are already pricing in two rate cuts by the end of 2023.
Earlier data showed a slew of Manufacturing PMI data for the United States (US) flashed recessionary signs in the US. The S&P Global and ISM revealed that business activity contracted, with the latter decreasing to 46.3 in March, below the forecast of around 47.5. The gauge plummeted to its lowest since May 2020, weighed by worse-than-estimated new orders and employment measures.
Consequently, the greenback erased some of its earlier gains, bolstered by higher oil prices. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s value vs. a basket of six currencies, slides from 103.05 to 102.20, down 0.38%.
On the Mexican front, Business Confidence in Mexico rose to 52.9, above February’s 52.1. The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for March registered 51.6 points. In the last 32 months (since August 2020), the indicator has been above 50 points, which is still the expansion zone.
USD/MXN Technical analysis
From a technical perspective, the USD/MXN remains neutral to downward biased. Although Monday’s price action was bullish, an inverted hammer, preceded by a downtrend and a daily close around the previous candle mid-point, could open the door for further downside. Therefore, the USD/MXN first support would be the 18.0000 mark. Breach of the latter will expose the YTD low of 17.8968, followed by 17.5000.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.0678
|Today Daily Change
|0.0428
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|18.025
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.4438
|Daily SMA50
|18.5308
|Daily SMA100
|18.9507
|Daily SMA200
|19.5319
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.1246
|Previous Daily Low
|17.99
|Previous Weekly High
|18.4681
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.99
|Previous Monthly High
|19.2324
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.8977
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.0414
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.0732
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.9685
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.912
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.8339
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.1811
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.2376
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
