USD/MXN rebounds to near 20.50 as Mexican Peso erases some gains

USD/MXN recovers to near 20.50 as Mexican Peso gives up some gains that were driven by a delay in tariff imposition on Mexico by US President Trump.

The safe-haven appeal of the USD diminishes as investors expect Trump’s tariff agenda would be less fearful than anticipated.

Investors await the US JOLTS Job Openings data, which will demonstrate the current status of labor demand.

The USD/MXN pair bounces back to near $20.50 in Tuesday’s European session after nosediving from Monday’s high of 21.29. The pair gains as the Mexican Peso gives up some gains that were inspired by United States (US) President Donald Trump’s decision to postpone his orders of imposing 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

President Trump delayed his tariffs plans on Mexico after it agrees to support the US to restrict the passage of drugs and undocumented immigrants to their economy. In a way to dodge tariffs, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took the matter seriously and supported Trump’s agenda of tightening immigration controls by sending 10,000 troops on the border. The event also frozen risks of economic damage to the Mexican economy for now.

Meanwhile, investors are expecting that Trump’s tariff agenda is mere a tool to have a dominant position in negotiations with US’s trading partners, which has diminished safe-haven risk premium of the US Dollar (USD). The USD faces a sharp selling pressure in every attempt of revival from Monday, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) trading cautiously around 108.40.

Going forward, the major trigger for the US Dollar will be the US JOLTS Job Openings data for December, which will be published at 15:00. The economic data will show the current status of labor demand. Economists expect that employers posted 8 million fresh jobs, marginally lower than almost 8.10 million in November.

Investors will pay close attention to the job openings data as it will influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook.