USD/MXN rebound toward 21.80 from two-month lows and erases losses

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso’s rally losses momentum after hitting hard resistance.
  • USD/MXN biased to the downside despite rebound but some consolidation likely.

The USD/MXN bottomed on Wednesday at 21.50, the lowest level since March 16 and then rebounded, erasing losses. It is about to end the day flat, hovering around 21.75/80. The rally of the Mexican peso found resistance at 21.50.

Emerging market currencies pulled back during the American session but remained support by constructive risk appetite. The Brazilian real outperformed again and USD/BRL approached 5.0.

The greenback dropped again across the board, with the DXY approaching 97.00. The dollar could remain weak while the risk rally continues. US economic data came in better-than-expected, but had no impact on markets.

Technical outlook

The rebound in USD/MXN takes place after three consecutive days of declines. Still the trend point to the downside and a slide back under 21.60 could increase the bearish pressure. The next strong support is seen at 21.30. On the upside, the immediate resistance stands at 22.05/10.

The sharp decline in the pair and the rebound from 21.50 could suggest some consolidation ahead. The USD/MXN dropped in eleven out of the last twelve trading sessions, so a modest correction or a consolidation seems overdue.

 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 21.7661
Today Daily Change -0.0203
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 21.7864
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.1944
Daily SMA50 23.7248
Daily SMA100 21.8017
Daily SMA200 20.5534
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.1138
Previous Daily Low 21.5737
Previous Weekly High 22.7717
Previous Weekly Low 22.0047
Previous Monthly High 24.8895
Previous Monthly Low 22.0047
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.9075
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.5355
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.2845
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.9953
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.0756
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.3648
Daily Pivot Point R3 22.6157

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

