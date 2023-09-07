USD/MXN Price Analysis: Well bid near three-month top, seems poised to appreciate further

  • USD/MXN scales higher for the sixth straight day and touches a three-month high on Thursday.
  • The recent breakout through the 100-day SMA and the 17.40-45 hurdle favour bullish traders.
  • The slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart is seen as the only factor capping further gains.

The USD/MXN pair gains strong positive traction for the sixth successive day on Thursday and jumps to over a three-month top during the early part of the European session. Spot prices, however, retreat a few pips in the last hour and currently trade near the 17.65 region, still up nearly 0.40% for the day.

From a technical perspective, this week's sustained move and acceptance above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), for the first time since September 2022, was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. A subsequent breakout through the 17.40-17.45 strong horizontal barrier prompted some follow-through technical buying and might have already set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.

That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is already flashing overbought conditions and makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before placing fresh bets. Nevertheless, the USD/MXN pair seems poised to build on its sharp rise witnessed over the past week or so and aim to challenge the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the 18.00 mark.

The said handle coincides with a downward sloping trend-line extending from the September 2022 swing high and should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for additional gains.

On the flip side, any meaningful corrective slide below the daily trough, around the 17.60-17.55 region, could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 17.45-17.40 resistance breakpoint. This is closely followed by the 100-day SMA, around the 17.30-17.25 zone. Failure to defend the said support levels might prompt some technical selling and drag the USD/MXN pair back towards the 17.00 round figure.

USD/MXN daily chart

fxsorignial

Technical levels to watch

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 17.6367
Today Daily Change 0.0609
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 17.5758
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.0289
Daily SMA50 16.9892
Daily SMA100 17.2853
Daily SMA200 18.0364
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.6772
Previous Daily Low 17.3957
Previous Weekly High 17.2025
Previous Weekly Low 16.6945
Previous Monthly High 17.4274
Previous Monthly Low 16.6945
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.5697
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.5032
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.4219
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.2681
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.1404
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.7034
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.8311
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.9849

 

 

