USD/MXN Price Analysis: Well bid near three-month top, seems poised to appreciate further

- USD/MXN scales higher for the sixth straight day and touches a three-month high on Thursday.
- The recent breakout through the 100-day SMA and the 17.40-45 hurdle favour bullish traders.
- The slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart is seen as the only factor capping further gains.
The USD/MXN pair gains strong positive traction for the sixth successive day on Thursday and jumps to over a three-month top during the early part of the European session. Spot prices, however, retreat a few pips in the last hour and currently trade near the 17.65 region, still up nearly 0.40% for the day.
From a technical perspective, this week's sustained move and acceptance above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), for the first time since September 2022, was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. A subsequent breakout through the 17.40-17.45 strong horizontal barrier prompted some follow-through technical buying and might have already set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.
That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is already flashing overbought conditions and makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before placing fresh bets. Nevertheless, the USD/MXN pair seems poised to build on its sharp rise witnessed over the past week or so and aim to challenge the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the 18.00 mark.
The said handle coincides with a downward sloping trend-line extending from the September 2022 swing high and should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for additional gains.
On the flip side, any meaningful corrective slide below the daily trough, around the 17.60-17.55 region, could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 17.45-17.40 resistance breakpoint. This is closely followed by the 100-day SMA, around the 17.30-17.25 zone. Failure to defend the said support levels might prompt some technical selling and drag the USD/MXN pair back towards the 17.00 round figure.
USD/MXN daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.6367
|Today Daily Change
|0.0609
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|17.5758
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0289
|Daily SMA50
|16.9892
|Daily SMA100
|17.2853
|Daily SMA200
|18.0364
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.6772
|Previous Daily Low
|17.3957
|Previous Weekly High
|17.2025
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.6945
|Previous Monthly High
|17.4274
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.5697
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.5032
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.4219
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.2681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.1404
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.7034
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.8311
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.9849
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
