USD/MXN Price Analysis: Sits near two-week high/38.2% Fibo., bullish potential intact

- USD/MXN is seen oscillating in a range on Friday and consolidating its weekly gains.
- The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
- Any meaningful corrective slide could attract some dip-buying and remain cushioned.
The USD/MXN pair struggles to capitalize on its weekly gains registered over the past three days and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 18.3185 region, down less than 0.10% for the day, and remain well within the striking distance of a near two-week high touched on Thursday.
From a technical perspective, the USD/MXN last week bounced off the 17.7550-17.7545 confluence resistance-turned-support – comprising the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a multi-month-old descending trend-line. The subsequent move up, along with positive oscillators on the daily chart, favours bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 18.4935 area, or the highest level since late March touched earlier this month, before placing fresh bullish bets. The USD/MXN pair might then climb further towards the 18.8145-18.8150 region, representing the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the fall witnessed in July, which if cleared will set the stage for additional gains.
On the flip side, any corrective slide might now find decent support near the 18.1100 level. This is followed by the 18.0000 mark, below which the USD/MXN pair could retest the weekly low, around the 17.8720-17.8715 region. Some follow-through selling will expose the 200-day SMA support, currently pegged around the 17.7425 zone, before spot prices drop to the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 17.6595-17.6590 area.
The latter coincides with the aforementioned descending trend-line resistance breakpoint and should act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below will shift the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders and make the USD/MXN pair vulnerable to weaken further.
USD.MXN daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.3184
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0147
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|18.3331
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.8728
|Daily SMA50
|17.4094
|Daily SMA100
|17.2383
|Daily SMA200
|17.7527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.3982
|Previous Daily Low
|18.16
|Previous Weekly High
|18.4216
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.7545
|Previous Monthly High
|17.8174
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.9727
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.3072
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.196
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.059
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.9579
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.4342
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.5353
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.6723
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers below 1.2150 after retracing recent gains
GBP/USD retreats from the recent gains on risk-off sentiment, trading lower around 1.2130 during the Asian session on Friday. However, the pair faced upward support in the previous session from a weakened US Dollar (USD) following comments by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600 as US Dollar firms up on risk-aversion
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0550 in the Asian trading hours on Friday. Simmering Hamas-Israel tensions continue to dent risk sentiment and support the safe-haven US Dollar, after Fed Chair Powell's comments-led decline.
Gold needs to crack one key resistance to take on $2,000
Gold price is sitting at the highest level since July near $1,980, sustaining its ongoing bullish momentum early Friday. Gold price continues to capitalize on escalating geopolitical tensions between Gaza and Israel, shrugging off the relentless upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields.
Binance relists BSV as perpetual contract, price surges 30% in one hour
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has launched USDⓈ-M BSV Perpetual Contract with up to 50x leverage, years after delisting the Bitcoin SV (BSV) spot trading pair. The move led to over a 30% surge in BSV's price within the last hour.
The Middle East crisis boosts Gold and Oil markets BRANDED
At the beginning of October, gold prices surged amid a renewed escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Investors have rushed to invest in this safe-haven asset, causing gold to rise by almost 4.5% on the previous week.