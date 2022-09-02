  • USD/MXN fails to break critical resistance at 20.25.
  • Below 20.00, next strong support stands at 19.80.

The USD/MXN is falling sharply on Friday, amid a broad-based decline of the US Dollar. The decline of the pair takes place after being unable to break a key resistance area around 20.25.

So far, USD/MXN bottomed at 19.92 and is it about to test the 19.90 short-term support. Technical indicators favor the downside, with RSI turning shout, like Momentum which still remains above 100. Price is back under the 20-day Simple Moving Average.

Since mid-August, the pair is moving sideways in a range between 19.80 and 20.25. If reached, the 19.80 zone is likely to offer a rebound. A break lower, would point to the next support around 19.65.

The 20.25 has become critical to the upside. A break above should clear the way to more gains, targeting initially the 20.45 zone.

USD/MXN daily chart

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.9474
Today Daily Change -0.2335
Today Daily Change % -1.16
Today daily open 20.1809
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.0589
Daily SMA50 20.2878
Daily SMA100 20.1676
Daily SMA200 20.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.2946
Previous Daily Low 20.128
Previous Weekly High 20.2483
Previous Weekly Low 19.8495
Previous Monthly High 20.8261
Previous Monthly Low 19.8019
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.2309
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.1916
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.1077
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.0346
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.9412
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.2743
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.3677
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.4409

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

