USD/MXN Price Analysis: Resistance at 20.65/70 holds the upside

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso recovers on Friday, still among worst weekly performers.
  • USD/MXN moving in the new range, upside bias.

The USD/MXN is retreating on Friday, pulling back after reaching earlier at 20.72 the highest level in a week. It is trading under 20.50, with a strong bearish intraday momentum. The daily chart nevertheless stills shows a bullish bias.

If the slide continues, USD/MXN will likely face some support around 20.45. A break lower would set the attention to the 20.30 area that should limit the decline and favor a rebound. The next critical support stands around 20.13/18 that contains the 100 and 200 moving average.

On the upside, the 20.65/70 zone capped the rally so far. A daily close above 20.65 should expose the next key area of 20.85/90, the last defense to an attack of 21.00.

The daily chart shows a modest bullish bias that will likely remain in place while above 20.20. A weekly close below 20.10 (20-WMA) should strengthen the Mexican peso.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmnx

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.6127
Today Daily Change -0.0503
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 20.663
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.415
Daily SMA50 20.3137
Daily SMA100 20.1605
Daily SMA200 20.2017
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.6929
Previous Daily Low 20.4528
Previous Weekly High 20.9794
Previous Weekly Low 20.3144
Previous Monthly High 20.9034
Previous Monthly Low 20.1193
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.6012
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.5445
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.5129
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.3628
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.2729
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.753
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.843
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.9931

 

 

