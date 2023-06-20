USD/MXN Price Analysis: Peso prints mild losses below 17.14 confluence ahead of Mexican Retail Sales

- USD/MXN picks up bids to extend the previous day’s recovery from December 2015 lows.
- Convergence of weekly falling trend line, 100-HMA restricts immediate upside of Mexican Peso pair.
- Near 50.0 RSI line, sluggish MACD signals keep Mexican Peso buyers to keep the reins.
USD/MXN remains on the front foot, clings to mild gains of late, as it pierces the 17.00 round figure during early Tuesday in Asia, up 0.07% on a day near 17.10 by the press time.
In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair extends the previous day’s recovery from the lowest levels since December 2015 amid steady RSI (14) and sluggish MACD signals.
Although the oscillators suggest a continuation of the corrective bounce, the USD/MXN pair’s downside break of an upward-sloping support line from Friday, now immediate resistance near 17.12, prods the bulls.
Even if the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair rises past 17.12, a convergence of the 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA) and descending resistance line from June 08, close to 17.14, appears a tough nut to crack for the short-term USD/MXN buyers.
Following that, the quote may approach the previous monthly low of around 17.42 which holds the key for the USD/MXN bull run.
Meanwhile, the 17.00 psychological magnet puts a floor under the USD/MXN price, a break of which could direct the MXN buyers toward the mid-December 2015 low of around 16.89.
It’s worth noting that the multiple levels marked in 2015 together highlight 16.40-38 zone as the key support to watch for the USD/MXN bears past 16.89.
Overall, the USD/MXN pair is likely to remain bearish but a short-term recovery can’t be ruled out in a case where it manages to cross the 17.14 resistance confluence.
USD/MXN Price: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.0903
|Today Daily Change
|0.0099
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|17.0804
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.4535
|Daily SMA50
|17.7094
|Daily SMA100
|18.0832
|Daily SMA200
|18.8332
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.1724
|Previous Daily Low
|17.061
|Previous Weekly High
|17.3353
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.0243
|Previous Monthly High
|18.078
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.4203
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1299
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.1036
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0368
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.9932
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.9255
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.1482
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2596
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
