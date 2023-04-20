USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso sellers tighten grip above 18.00

  • USD/MXN regains upside momentum after probing bulls the previous day.
  • Sustained trading above six-week-old ascending support line, looming bull cross on MACD favor buyers.
  • 21-DMA holds the key to further run-up towards monthly top, bearish trend remain intact below 18.90.
  • Downside break of 18.00 could trigger fresh fall targeting YTD low.

USD/MXN picks up bids to 18.07 as it grinds near intraday high, up 0.15% on a day amid early Thursday in Europe.

That said, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair snapped a three-day uptrend the previous day but failed to provide a daily closing beneath an important support line, which in turn joined a looming bull cross on the MACD indicator to recall the buyers.

Not only the impending price-positive signals on the MACD indicator and the pair’s sustained trading beyond a 1.5-month-old support line but steady RSI (14) also hints at the continuation of the recovery moves.

With this, the USD/MXN buyers are all set to approach the 21-DMA hurdle of around 18.15, a break of which could propel the prices toward the monthly high of 18.40.

It’s worth noting, however, that the USD/MXN run-up beyond 18.40 highlights a downward-sloping resistance line from the last September, around 18.90, which holds the key to reversing the pair’s multi-month-old bearish trend.

On the contrary, an upward-sloping trend line from early March, close to the 18.00 round figure, puts a floor under the USD/MXN prices for the short term.

Following that, the recently flashed multi-month low of 17.89 and lows marked in June 2017 around 17.80, as well as the year 2017 bottom surrounding 17.44, will be in the spotlight.

USD/MXN: Daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 18.0754
Today Daily Change 0.0274
Today Daily Change % 0.15%
Today daily open 18.048
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.164
Daily SMA50 18.3443
Daily SMA100 18.7876
Daily SMA200 19.3825
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 18.1531
Previous Daily Low 18.033
Previous Weekly High 18.2844
Previous Weekly Low 17.9753
Previous Monthly High 19.2324
Previous Monthly Low 17.8977
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.0789
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.1072
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.003
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.9579
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.8829
Daily Pivot Point R1 18.1231
Daily Pivot Point R2 18.1982
Daily Pivot Point R3 18.2433

 

 

