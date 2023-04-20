USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso sellers tighten grip above 18.00

Share:

USD/MXN regains upside momentum after probing bulls the previous day.

Sustained trading above six-week-old ascending support line, looming bull cross on MACD favor buyers.

21-DMA holds the key to further run-up towards monthly top, bearish trend remain intact below 18.90.

Downside break of 18.00 could trigger fresh fall targeting YTD low.

USD/MXN picks up bids to 18.07 as it grinds near intraday high, up 0.15% on a day amid early Thursday in Europe.

That said, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair snapped a three-day uptrend the previous day but failed to provide a daily closing beneath an important support line, which in turn joined a looming bull cross on the MACD indicator to recall the buyers.

Not only the impending price-positive signals on the MACD indicator and the pair’s sustained trading beyond a 1.5-month-old support line but steady RSI (14) also hints at the continuation of the recovery moves.

With this, the USD/MXN buyers are all set to approach the 21-DMA hurdle of around 18.15, a break of which could propel the prices toward the monthly high of 18.40.

It’s worth noting, however, that the USD/MXN run-up beyond 18.40 highlights a downward-sloping resistance line from the last September, around 18.90, which holds the key to reversing the pair’s multi-month-old bearish trend.

On the contrary, an upward-sloping trend line from early March, close to the 18.00 round figure, puts a floor under the USD/MXN prices for the short term.

Following that, the recently flashed multi-month low of 17.89 and lows marked in June 2017 around 17.80, as well as the year 2017 bottom surrounding 17.44, will be in the spotlight.

USD/MXN: Daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected