USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso sellers inch closer to taking control, focus on 17.10 and US data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN seesaws at three-week high, challenges multi-day-old bearish channel formation.
  • Clear break of 21-DMA, upbeat oscillators favor Mexican Peso sellers.
  • 50-DMA acts as additional check for USD/MXN bulls.

USD/MXN bulls keep the reins for the fourth consecutive day despite the early Asian session inaction on Thursday, making rounds to 17.05 at the latest. In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair prods the top line of a downward-sloping trend channel established since May 16, 2023.

USD/MXN pair’s first daily closing beyond the 21-DMA in a month joins the bullish MACD signals and upbeat RSI (14) line, not overbought, to add strength to the upside bias surrounding the pair.

However, a clear break of the stated channel’s top line won’t be enough for the USD/MXN bulls as the 50-DMA acts as an extra check around 17.10.

In a case where the USD/MXN offers a daily closing beyond 17.10, its run-up towards the previous monthly high of near 17.40 can’t be ruled out. Following that, the 100-DMA hurdle of 17.58 will be in the spotlight.

Alternatively, pullback moves need to provide a daily close beneath the 21-DMA level of 16.90 to recall the USD/MXN sellers.

Even so, a three-week-old horizontal support zone around 16.70 and the latest multi-month low marked the last week near 16.62 can test the bears.

However, a clear break of 16.62 will make the USD/MXN pair vulnerable to slump toward the stated falling channel’s bottom line surrounding 16.40.

USD/MXN: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 17.0296
Today Daily Change 0.0056
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 17.024
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16.8932
Daily SMA50 17.1306
Daily SMA100 17.5921
Daily SMA200 18.3413
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.08
Previous Daily Low 16.8336
Previous Weekly High 17.0097
Previous Weekly Low 16.6258
Previous Monthly High 17.3957
Previous Monthly Low 16.6258
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.9859
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.9277
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.8785
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.7329
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.6322
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.1248
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.2255
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.3711

 

 

