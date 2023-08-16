USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso sellers flex muscles, 17.20 in the spotlight

- USD/MXN struggles to defend two-day winning streak ahead of Fed Minutes.
- Impending bull cross between 50-HMA and 200-HMA joins firmer RSI (14) line to favor Mexican Peso sellers.
- Pair seller need dovish remarks in FOMC Minutes, clear break of 17.00 to retake control.
USD/MXN retreats to 17.35 as bulls struggle to keep the reins amid the market’s consolidation ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy meeting minutes. That said, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair drops for the first day so far in three while fading the previous day’s rebound from the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA).
It’s worth noting, however, that the 50-HMA is closing in on the 200-HMA from below and portrays a looming bull cross to lure the USD/MXN buyers.
Also suggesting the quote’s further upside is the RSI (14) line that stays sturdy beyond the 50.0 level.
Even so, the USD/MXN bulls need to cross the one-week-old falling resistance line surrounding 17.20, as well as gain support from the dovish minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes, to retake control.
Following that, a horizontal area comprising levels marked since August 04, near 17.30, can prod the USD/MXN pair’s further upside before marking a run-up toward the monthly peak of near 17.42.
On the flip side, the 200-HMA and the 50-HMA restrict the immediate downside of the Mexican Peso pair to around 17.09-08.
In a case where the USD/MXN drops below the 17.08 support line, a convergence of an upward-sloping trend line from July 28 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of late July to early August upside, near the 17.00 threshold, appears a tough nut to crack for the bears.
USD/MXN Price: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.1359
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0120
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|17.1479
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.9706
|Daily SMA50
|17.0429
|Daily SMA100
|17.4596
|Daily SMA200
|18.2262
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.1888
|Previous Daily Low
|17.0388
|Previous Weekly High
|17.2852
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.9101
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1315
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.0961
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0615
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.9751
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.9114
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.2116
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.2752
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.3616
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
