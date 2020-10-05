USD/MXN Price Analysis: Decline gains momentum below 21.50

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso continues to outperform, heads for the highest close since September 21.
  • USD/MXN drops for the fourth consecutive day falls under 21.50.

The USD/MXN is again falling almost 1%, accumulating a decline of 4.5% from the level it had a week ago as the Mexican peso continues to outperform. On Monday the slide is also being driven by a weaker US Dollar and high equity prices.

Price is now below a downtrend line that was broken weeks ago that stands at 21.48. If USD/MXN holds below, more losses seem likely. The next target might be seen at 21.15/20 and below at 21.00. The next strong barrier could be seen around September lows near 20.85.

On the upside, a recovery in USD/MXN above 21.50 would alleviate the bearish pressure, and above 21.65 (20-day moving average) the greenback could strengthen for a test of 21.95/22.00.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 21.4028
Today Daily Change -0.2161
Today Daily Change % -1.00
Today daily open 21.6189
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.6516
Daily SMA50 21.9186
Daily SMA100 22.1978
Daily SMA200 21.7742
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.0655
Previous Daily Low 21.5755
Previous Weekly High 22.6556
Previous Weekly Low 21.5755
Previous Monthly High 22.7008
Previous Monthly Low 20.8444
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.7627
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.8783
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.4411
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.2633
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.9511
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.9311
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.2433
Daily Pivot Point R3 22.4211

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

