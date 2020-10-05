USD/MXN Price Analysis: Decline gains momentum below 21.50

- Mexican peso continues to outperform, heads for the highest close since September 21.
- USD/MXN drops for the fourth consecutive day falls under 21.50.
The USD/MXN is again falling almost 1%, accumulating a decline of 4.5% from the level it had a week ago as the Mexican peso continues to outperform. On Monday the slide is also being driven by a weaker US Dollar and high equity prices.
Price is now below a downtrend line that was broken weeks ago that stands at 21.48. If USD/MXN holds below, more losses seem likely. The next target might be seen at 21.15/20 and below at 21.00. The next strong barrier could be seen around September lows near 20.85.
On the upside, a recovery in USD/MXN above 21.50 would alleviate the bearish pressure, and above 21.65 (20-day moving average) the greenback could strengthen for a test of 21.95/22.00.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.4028
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2161
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.00
|Today daily open
|21.6189
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.6516
|Daily SMA50
|21.9186
|Daily SMA100
|22.1978
|Daily SMA200
|21.7742
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.0655
|Previous Daily Low
|21.5755
|Previous Weekly High
|22.6556
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.5755
|Previous Monthly High
|22.7008
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.8444
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.7627
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.8783
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.4411
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.2633
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.9511
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.9311
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.2433
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.4211
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
