USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bullish momentum fades, critical support around 19.95

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/MXN fails to break medium-term trendline, retreats toward 20.00
  • Risk appetite supports Mexican peso, Banxico meeting on Thursday.

The USD/MXN is trading modestly higher on Monday, after falling sharply on Friday on the back of a general decline of the US dollar and supported by risk appetite across financial markets. What happens in Wall Street continues to be important for the cross. On Thursday the Bank of Mexico meets, a rate cut is expected.

Last week, USD/MXN failed to hold above 20.40 and pulled back. The bullish momentum eased favoring a downside correction. The pair is holding above the 19.95/20.00 area, which is a critical support, where the 20 and 55-day moving averages converge, and a horizontal and a psychological support. A close clearly below 19.95 would weaken the outlook for the dollar.

At the moment, USD/MXN is consolidating above the 20.00 area, showing a modest upside bias, but in order to clear the way to more gains, it needs to make a firm break above 20.40, targeting 20.60. Above the next strong resistance stands at 20.80.

USD/MXN daily chart

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.1246
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 20.124
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.0088
Daily SMA50 19.9729
Daily SMA100 20.5202
Daily SMA200 21.4596
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.4237
Previous Daily Low 20.0824
Previous Weekly High 20.593
Previous Weekly Low 20.0739
Previous Monthly High 20.551
Previous Monthly Low 19.5491
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.2128
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.2933
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.9964
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.8688
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.6551
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.3376
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.5513
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.6789

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.2050 amid stimulus hopes

EUR/USD has bounced back to around 1.20, marginally lower as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback. 

Dogecoin price on the verge of a pullback to $0.06 as indicator flashes sell signals

The best performing 'meme' cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, has surged again in the past 24 hours touching $0.084 and potentially forming a double top in the short-term. It seems that the digital asset is poised for a short-term correction before another potential leg up.

XAU/USD extends daily rally, near-term resistance aligns at $1,835

Gold is posting strong gains on the first day of the week. Next technical resistance could be seen at $1,835. Ascending trend line on one-hour chart acts as dynamic support.

Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV): To merge or not with Lucid Motors? Shares edge down

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) has kicked off the week with a marginal decline of nearly 3% to $33.65 at the time of writing. Despite this retreat, shares of the blank-check company are still substantially higher, buoyed by expectations of a SPAC merger with Lucid Motors.

US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention

Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least.

