USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bearish momentum intact as it keeps testing 20.95/21.00

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso holds positive bias versus the US dollar.
  • USD/MXN hits target at 21.00 after breaking 21.50, now looks for 20.95.

The USD/MXN continues to move to the downside and fell to 20.91, reaching the lowest since March. It has been falling constantly since the beginning of August, accelerating after breaking 21.50.

Currently, the pair is testing the 20.95/21.00 support band. A consolidation below could clear the way to more losses with the next support seen at 20.65 and 20.50.

On the upside, immediate resistance in USD/MXN is seen at 21.15, followed then by the strong 21.50. The negative bias will remain in place as long as it holds below the downtrend line, today at 21.75.

USD/MXN daily chart

USDMXN

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.9971
Today Daily Change 0.0513
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 20.9458
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.6531
Daily SMA50 22.0636
Daily SMA100 22.4667
Daily SMA200 21.6001
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.1722
Previous Daily Low 20.9212
Previous Weekly High 21.9434
Previous Weekly Low 21.207
Previous Monthly High 22.9106
Previous Monthly Low 21.7322
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.0171
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.0763
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.8539
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.762
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.6028
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.105
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.2642
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.3561

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

