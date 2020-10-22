USD/MXN Price Analysis: Back to 21.00, looking for a slide to test September lows

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso continues to move with a bullish bias versus the US dollar.
  • USD/MXN dropped momentarily below 21.00, the next obstacle emerges at the 20.85 zone.

The USD/MXN is falling for the third consecutive day on Thursday, still at a gradual pace. Recently it printed a fresh monthly low at 20.97 and it is hovering around 21.00.

A consolidation below 21.00 should open the doors to more losses and to a test of the September lows around 20.85. Below there is not much support until 20.25. Technical indicators favor the downside.

The bearish momentum in USD/MXN would ease with a recovery above 21.20 but only if it holds above 21.40, it could suggest an interim bottom. The negative outlook for the dollar would be negated with a break above 22.50.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.9871
Today Daily Change -0.1208
Today Daily Change % -0.57
Today daily open 21.1079
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.5885
Daily SMA50 21.6581
Daily SMA100 22.0338
Daily SMA200 21.9326
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.1348
Previous Daily Low 20.9881
Previous Weekly High 21.5286
Previous Weekly Low 21.0886
Previous Monthly High 22.7008
Previous Monthly Low 20.8444
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.0441
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.0787
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.0191
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.9303
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.8724
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.1657
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.2236
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.3124

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD under pressure under 1.1850 amid US election concern

EUR/USD under pressure under 1.1850 amid US election concern

EUR/USD is under some pressure below 1.1850 the anti-risk dollar is drawing haven bids on reports of meddling in US elections and fading prospects of an imminent US stimulus deal. US jobless claims beat expectations, down to 787K

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid negative rate talks

GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid negative rate talks

GBP/USD has slipped under 1.31 after BOE member Haldane reiterated the bank is studying negative rates. Earlier, the resumption of Brexit talks boosted the pound. Coronavirus measures and restrictions are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold refreshes session lows on upbeat US data, eyeing a break below $1900 mark

Gold refreshes session lows on upbeat US data, eyeing a break below $1900 mark

Gold added to its intraday losses and refreshed daily lows, around the $1902 region in reaction to a larger-than-expected fall in the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims.

Gold News

Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows

Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows

Bulls are finally making a comeback into the market and regaining full control of the price across the board. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, a massive $22 billion has come into the market amid Bitcoin’s recovery beyond $13,000.

Read more

WTI trims losses and regains the $40.00 mark and above

WTI trims losses and regains the $40.00 mark and above

Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate trade on a narrow range although they manage to keep business above the key $40.00 mark on Thursday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures