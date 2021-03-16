USD/MXN Price Analysis: A rebound from 20.55 is on the cards

  • USD/MXN is falling modestly on Tuesday, testing the 20.50/60 strong barrier.
  • The negative very-short term bias differs from the positive perspective in the daily chart.

The USD/MXN is falling for the fourth time out of the last five trading days. It is testing the 20.50/60 support barrier that, so far it is preventing further weakness. The area is likely to hold, particularly in the current environment with mixed equities in Wall Street, US yields rebounding, and the greenback gaining momentum against majors.

If the pair breaks firmly under 20.50, the next target is the even more important support area at 20.35, the confluence of a horizontal level and the 100 and 55-day moving averages. If broken, the outlook for the Mexican peso would improve significantly and will likely test 19.90.

The rebound of USD/MXN from current levels could gain momentum for a rally toward 20.85/90, the next strong resistance. If the dollar recovers 21.00, a test of 21.50 will start to look like a not so distant possibility.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.5888
Today Daily Change -0.0597
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 20.6485
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.7461
Daily SMA50 20.2943
Daily SMA100 20.2703
Daily SMA200 21.1409
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.827
Previous Daily Low 20.6282
Previous Weekly High 21.6353
Previous Weekly Low 20.5837
Previous Monthly High 21.0483
Previous Monthly Low 19.8822
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.7042
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.7511
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.5755
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.5024
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.3766
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.7743
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.9001
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.9731

 

 

