USD/MXN moves upward toward 17.37, focus on US CPI data

USD/MXN recovers its recent losses as US Dollar stays firm post upbeat US labor data.

US NFP for November reported an increase of 199,000 jobs, and the US Unemployment Rate fell to 3.7%.

Banxico is expected to hold cash rates at the level of 11.25%.

USD/MXN attempts to retrace its recent losses, hovering around 17.37 during the Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) receives upward support from the market sentiment that the Federal Reserve (Fed) won't implement interest rate cuts anytime soon. This sentiment is driven by the resilience displayed in the United States (US) labor market. The US Nonfarm Payrolls for November surpassed expectations with a significant increase of 199,000, and the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.7% from the previous 3.9%, contributing to the prevailing confidence in the USD.

The latest Headline Inflation in Mexico increased to 0.64% in November from 0.38% in October but fell short of the market expectation of 0.72%. Meanwhile, Core Inflation eased at 0.26% against the 0.30% as expected and 0.39% previously. Additionally, Banxico's upcoming announcement of its key interest rate on Thursday is a notable event that could influence market movements. The prevailing expectation is that Banxico will maintain cash rates at the unchanged level of 11.25%. Investors will likely monitor the central bank's decision and any accompanying statements for insights into the monetary policy outlook.

The Bank of Mexico's (Banxico) officials have recently expressed a leaning towards easing monetary policy. However, dissent emerges within the ranks, notably from Banxico's Deputy Governor Irene Espinosa. She has pushed back, emphasizing that inflationary risks persist and are increasing. This underscores a divergence in perspectives within Banxico regarding the appropriate stance on monetary policy.

The rise in US bond yields, driven by speculations about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) expected rates trajectory higher, is fortifying the US Dollar (USD) and providing considerable support to the Greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains robust, maintaining a position above 104.00. The yields on 2-year and 10-year US bond coupons stand at 4.75% and 4.25%, respectively, by the press time.

Moreover, Investors are poised to closely watch the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November on Tuesday. Market expects a slight decline from 3.2% to 3.1% in yearly CPI data. However, monthly CPI is anticipated an increase to 0.1%.