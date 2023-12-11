USD/MXN moves upward toward 17.37, focus on US CPI data

- USD/MXN recovers its recent losses as US Dollar stays firm post upbeat US labor data.
- US NFP for November reported an increase of 199,000 jobs, and the US Unemployment Rate fell to 3.7%.
- Banxico is expected to hold cash rates at the level of 11.25%.
USD/MXN attempts to retrace its recent losses, hovering around 17.37 during the Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) receives upward support from the market sentiment that the Federal Reserve (Fed) won't implement interest rate cuts anytime soon. This sentiment is driven by the resilience displayed in the United States (US) labor market. The US Nonfarm Payrolls for November surpassed expectations with a significant increase of 199,000, and the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.7% from the previous 3.9%, contributing to the prevailing confidence in the USD.
The latest Headline Inflation in Mexico increased to 0.64% in November from 0.38% in October but fell short of the market expectation of 0.72%. Meanwhile, Core Inflation eased at 0.26% against the 0.30% as expected and 0.39% previously. Additionally, Banxico's upcoming announcement of its key interest rate on Thursday is a notable event that could influence market movements. The prevailing expectation is that Banxico will maintain cash rates at the unchanged level of 11.25%. Investors will likely monitor the central bank's decision and any accompanying statements for insights into the monetary policy outlook.
The Bank of Mexico's (Banxico) officials have recently expressed a leaning towards easing monetary policy. However, dissent emerges within the ranks, notably from Banxico's Deputy Governor Irene Espinosa. She has pushed back, emphasizing that inflationary risks persist and are increasing. This underscores a divergence in perspectives within Banxico regarding the appropriate stance on monetary policy.
The rise in US bond yields, driven by speculations about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) expected rates trajectory higher, is fortifying the US Dollar (USD) and providing considerable support to the Greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains robust, maintaining a position above 104.00. The yields on 2-year and 10-year US bond coupons stand at 4.75% and 4.25%, respectively, by the press time.
Moreover, Investors are poised to closely watch the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November on Tuesday. Market expects a slight decline from 3.2% to 3.1% in yearly CPI data. However, monthly CPI is anticipated an increase to 0.1%.
USD/MXN: more levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.3722
|Today Daily Change
|0.0096
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|17.3626
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.2838
|Daily SMA50
|17.6908
|Daily SMA100
|17.3995
|Daily SMA200
|17.5588
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.5223
|Previous Daily Low
|17.3068
|Previous Weekly High
|17.5653
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.1818
|Previous Monthly High
|18.0807
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.0338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.3891
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.2722
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.1817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.0567
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.4877
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.6128
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.7032
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ranges above 1.0750 amid a steady US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0750 in early Europe on Monday. The pair defends bids amid a modest risk-recovery and sluggish US bond yields. The US Dollar is struggling for upside traction, as traders refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of Tuesday's US inflation data.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.2550, as focus shifts to key UK/US data
GBP/USD is holding steady near 1.2550, lacking a clear directional bias in European morning on Monday. The pair is struggling amid investors' caution ahead of key economic data and central banks' meetings from the US and the UK this week.
Gold price hangs near two-week low, with eyes on critical US data/ Fed
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Monday. Reduced bets for a March Fed rate cut move and a modest USD uptick weigh on the metal. Geopolitical risks could help limit further losses ahead of this week’s key data/event risks.
Ripple plunges alongside altcoins in marketwide crash, Galaxy CEO admits XRP Army is real
The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit is making headlines again as pro-XRP attorney John Deaton criticizes former SEC Chair Jay Clayton for his comments on the court ruling. Clayton believes that the initial issuance of XRP tokens was a securities transaction in the capital raising phase.
Central stage: The big three central banks in focus
As we approach the end of the year, this week holds particular significance for macro observers. The three major central banks, often referred to as the "Big 3" – the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB), and the Bank of England (BoE) – are all scheduled to convene.