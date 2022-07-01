- Emerging market currencies extend weekly losses on Friday.
- US dollar firm on risk aversion, DXY up 0.65%.
- USD/MXN testing critical resistance that contains the 100-week SMA.
The US dollar is rising against emerging market currencies on Friday, extending weekly gains boosted by global concerns about the growth outlook and as central banks raise interest rates. The Mexican peso is among the worst performers.
The USD/MXN jumped on Friday to 20.46, reaching the highest level in two weeks. It then pulled back to the 20.30 level. High volatility is likely to remain elevated as panic continues to drive price action.
After a brief pause, USD/MXN resumed the upside on Friday, adding to weekly gains. It started to move higher from 20.05 (20-day SMA). The rally found resistance at the 20.45 strong barrier that contains the 100-week SMA. A consolidation above should point to more gains. The next strong resistance is located at 20.70.
Fear almost everywhere
In Wall Street, the main indexes are in red but off lows. Bond yields are sharply lower, reflecting risk aversion and softer expectations about monetary tightening. Economic data from the US showed a larger than expected decline in ISM Manufacturing in June that fueled recession fears.
Despite the slowdown in activity, high inflation pressures the Fed and other central banks to tighten aggressively monetary policy. Higher rates are usually negative for emerging markets.
USD/MXN weekly chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.3736
|Today Daily Change
|0.2677
|Today Daily Change %
|1.33
|Today daily open
|20.1059
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.0323
|Daily SMA50
|20.0514
|Daily SMA100
|20.19
|Daily SMA200
|20.4264
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.2657
|Previous Daily Low
|20.0616
|Previous Weekly High
|20.3786
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.826
|Previous Monthly High
|20.7028
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.4709
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.1396
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.1877
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.0231
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.9403
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.819
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.2272
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.3485
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.4313
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
