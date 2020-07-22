USD/MXN hits three-week lows under and rebounds back above 22.20

- USD/MXN testing critical support at 22.20 that protects 22.00.
- Mexican president presents a reform to the pension system.
The USD/MXN pair dropped to 22.18, reaching the lowest level since July 6 and then rose back above 22.20. As of writing, it trades at 22.23 falling for the third day in row and pressuring a critical support at 22.20.
Price action in USD/MXN continues to be driven by a weaker US dollar across the board. The improvement in risk sentiment boosted the demand for riskier assets. Hopes about a COVID-19 vaccine and the EU recovery fund, are among the factors keeping the rally going.
The Brazilian real is the best performer with USD/BRL falling 1.30%, followed by the Russian ruble with USD/RUB down 0.80%.
In Mexico, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced a pension reform project. So far the reaction has been positive. Mexico’s IPC is up almost 1% and the MXN printed fresh highs versus the dollar during the last hour.
Levels to watch
The USD/MXN is testing the 22.20 area. A consolidation below would clear the way to more losses, targeting 22.00/05. Below support levels are seen at 21.90 and 21.55. If the pair rebounds above 22.25, the bearish pressure should ease favouring a bullish correction. The key resistance is seen at 22.55/65 (20 and 55-DMA, horizontal levels and downtrend line): a close above would clear the way to further gains and a test of 23.00.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.2691
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0697
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|22.3388
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.6216
|Daily SMA50
|22.574
|Daily SMA100
|23.0598
|Daily SMA200
|21.0475
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.5109
|Previous Daily Low
|22.2714
|Previous Weekly High
|22.7795
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.253
|Previous Monthly High
|23.2298
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.4609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.3629
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.4194
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.2365
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.1341
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.9969
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.476
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.6133
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.7156
