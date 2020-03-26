USD/MXN hits fresh weekly lows under 23.00 as Mexican peso soars.

- Mexican peso accelerates to the upside across the board.
- USD/MXN extends slide, drops almost 10% in three days.
The Mexican peso is the best performer among the most traded currencies on Thursday, extending the rally. The improvement in risk sentiment helped emerging markets assets. In Wall Street, equity prices continue on rally mode for the third day in a row.
“Stocks are firmly higher near mid-session Thursday as investors weigh fiscal stimulus plans against a record initial jobless claims figure. Last night, the Senate unanimously passed a $2 trillion spending package to help citizens and businesses deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. The bill now moves to the House for a final vote before heading to President Trump”, resumed Wells Fargo analysts.
The USD/MXN trader earlier as high at 24.25 and recently printed a fresh one-week low at 22.95. As of writing, it trades at 23.10, down 3.45% for the day and off 10% from Tuesday’s peak.
Mexican outlook
Before the coronavirus, the Mexican economy was showing negative signals. The global activity index dropped 0.7% in January from a year earlier. “We anticipate an economic contraction of 4.5% in 2020 with a strong downward bias if measures are not taken soon to curb the contagion. If the epidemic has not been controlled before the summer, the contraction will be even greater”, explained BBVA analysts. They warn that the degree of uncertainty in which these projections are made is much greater than normal.
According to BBVA economist, there is a need to quickly ease and adjust monetary policy, especially considering its lagged effects and thus, the forward-looking nature of monetary policy decisions. “The depreciation of the MXN should not stop the Central Bank to ease monetary policy. In fact, Banxico is already behind the curve. Liquidity measures should be implemented soon in order to prevent further tightening in financial conditions.”
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.0947
|Today Daily Change
|-0.8405
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.51
|Today daily open
|23.9352
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.8203
|Daily SMA50
|19.9812
|Daily SMA100
|19.557
|Daily SMA200
|19.4689
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.9225
|Previous Daily Low
|23.8543
|Previous Weekly High
|24.6528
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.3655
|Previous Monthly High
|19.895
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.5151
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.2624
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.5144
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.5521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.1691
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.4839
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.6203
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.3055
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.6885
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.10 as US jobless claims top three million
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, at the highest in over a week and up over 100 pips. The US dollar is on the back foot after US jobless claims leaped by 1,053% to 3.283 million. Markets are cheering the Senate's $2 trillion fiscal package and the Fed's QE.
GBP/USD rises to 1.21 amid dollar weakness, after the BOE
GBP/USD is rising above 1.21, driven by US dollar weakness after jobless claims surged above 3 million. The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at its third meeting this month.
Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.
WTI drops below $23, erases more than 6% on the day
After posting modest recovery gains during the first half of the week, crude oil prices came under renewed selling pressure on Thursday.
Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.