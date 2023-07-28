USD/MXN falls to lows since 2015 following US Core CPI

The daily and weekly charts show that the technical outlook is bearish. On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) hint at the bears holding strong momentum while the pair trades below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA).

However, the economic outlook from the US is strong as on Thursday, positive Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was reported, along with robust Durable Goods and Jobless Claims data. That being said, the next two set of inflation and job report figures before the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will be the ones which model the tightening expectations.

In that sense, the figures, which act as an essential gauge of inflation for the Federal Reserve (Fed), dropped to 4.1% YoY in June, lower than the 4.2% expected and the previous 4.6%. Its worth noticing that regarding September’s meeting, Jerome Powell added that the Fed can pause or hike and will depend solely on the data, so soft inflation figures make a case for a pause stronger, making the US yields decrease across the board.

