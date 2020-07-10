USD/MXN ends week modestly higher, ZAR outperforms among EM

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso rises on Friday versus US dollar amid risk appetite.
  • South African rand ends the week as the best emerging market performer.

The USD/MXN climbed earlier on Friday to 22.83, and then turned to the downside, on the back of a weaker US dollar and amid risk appetite. It bottomed at 22.47, the lowest since Tuesday.

Despite Friday’s rally, the Mexican peso is still down for the week but far from the lows. The USD/MXN continues to trade between 22.20 and 22.90, without a clear direction.

The consolidation mode in USD/MXN remains in place for now. If Wall Street can run higher, then there is scope for a slide under 22.00 but if risk aversion emerges, a test of 22.90 could leave the cross vulnerable for a test of the next resistance at 23.20.

EM: ZAR is the best performer

Among emerging market currencies, the South African rand (ZAR) is the best performer over the week. The USD/ZAR is about to post the third weekly decline in a row, after falling below 17.00.

On the flip side, the Indian rupee and the Russian ruble were the biggest losers. USD/INR peaked on Friday at 75.34 before pulling back to 75.18. USD/RUB hit on Tuesday at 72.29, the strongest level since mid-May and then started to retreat; it is about to end the week hovering slightly below 71.00.

USD/MXN levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 22.5346
Today Daily Change -0.1087
Today Daily Change % -0.48
Today daily open 22.6433
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.6049
Daily SMA50 22.8393
Daily SMA100 22.8039
Daily SMA200 20.9263
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.7682
Previous Daily Low 22.5436
Previous Weekly High 23.2298
Previous Weekly Low 22.3794
Previous Monthly High 23.2298
Previous Monthly Low 21.4609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.6294
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.6824
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.5352
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.4271
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.3105
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.7598
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.8764
Daily Pivot Point R3 22.9845

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

