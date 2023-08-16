- US Housing Starts for July show positive momentum, indicating stabilization in the housing market post-Fed tightening.
- USD/MXN remains subdued despite the Greenback’s rise, with the DXY index gaining 0.12% influenced by rising US Treasury yields.
- Market eagerly awaits Fed meeting minutes for clarity on the central bank’s stance, with recent speeches hinting at a neutral shift.
USD/MXN trims some of its Tuesday’s losses amid overall US Dollar (USD) weakness across the FX board, as data from the United States was mixed, while traders brace for the release of the latest US Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting minutes. Hence, the USD/MXN is trading at 17.0697 after hitting a daily high of 17.1568.
Mexican Peso’s gains limited despite US Dollar’s broad weakness; housing and industrial data in focus
A risk-off impulse was not an excuse for the Mexican Peso (MXN) to appreciate further. US data revealed by the US Census Bureau showed the housing market continues to stabilize amidst 525 basis points of tightening by the Fed. Housing Starts for July rose by 3.9% MoM at a rate of 1.452 million exceeding June’s -11.7% plunge, which was downward revised from -8%. Further data showed that Building Permits climbed 0.1% in July, exceeding June -3.7% plunge.
Although the data was positive, the USD/MXN had a muted reaction. The Fed revealed that Industrial Production in the US grew 1% in July in month-over-months (MoM) figures, exceeding June’s drop, while annually based, plummeted -0.2%.
Aside from this, investors are flocking to the Greenback, which has shifted upwards, gaining 0.12%, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY) standing at 103.321, influenced by US Treasury bond yields resuming their uptrend.
Traders’ focus shifts towards the release of the latest Fed meeting minutes. Investors are looking for clear signs that could reassure the Fed’s tightening cycle has ended. The latest Fed speeches have shown that officials are turning neutral, as previous hawks members like Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said no more increases were needed.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the USD/MXN consolidated within 17.0000/17.150000, unable to break above or below the range decisively. The lack of economic data from Mexico, and the interest rate differential, keeps the pair from rallying sharply. Nevertheless, it should be said that the daily Moving Averages (DMAs) are closing into the spot price, putting at risk the previous downtrend. If USD/MXN breaches the top of the range, the next stop would be the 100-DMA at 17.4525 before challenging the psychological 18.00 figure. If USD/MXN sellers reclaim 17.0000, a re-test of the year-to-date (YTD) low of 16.6238 is on the cards.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.0694
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0785
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|17.1479
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.9706
|Daily SMA50
|17.0429
|Daily SMA100
|17.4596
|Daily SMA200
|18.2262
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.1888
|Previous Daily Low
|17.0388
|Previous Weekly High
|17.2852
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.9101
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1315
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.0961
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0615
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.9751
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.9114
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.2116
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.2752
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.3616
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
