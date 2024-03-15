USD/MXN edges higher to near 16.70 on speculation of Fed prolonging higher cash rates

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
  • USD/MXN strengthens on risk-off sentiment after upbeat US inflation data.
  • The US Dollar remains firmer despite the correction in the US Treasury yields.
  • Banxico Deputy Governor Omar Mejia suggested the potential for an interest rate cut.

USD/MXN expands gains for the second consecutive day on Friday, bouncing back from the eight-month low at 16.64 reached on Thursday. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN pair attempts to extend its gains, trading around 16.70 during the European trading hours.

The upbeat US Core Producer Price Index (PPI) data for February, with a 2.0% year-over-year increase, exceeding expectations of 1.9%, has strengthened the US Dollar. This in turn supports the USD/MXN pair.

The recent economic indicators pose challenges for the Federal Reserve's decision-making process regarding interest rate cuts. Traders are eagerly awaiting the preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for March on Friday to gain insights into the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory.

Officials from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) have underscored the importance of avoiding premature interest rate cuts. Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja has advocated for a gradual approach to adjustments, while Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath has warned against the risks associated with premature rate cuts.

However, Banxico Deputy Governor Omar Mejia hinted at the possibility of an interest rate cut in a podcast on Wednesday, arguing that it wouldn't be premature given the high level of rates maintained by the bank. The market is pricing in expectations that Banxico could cut rates as soon as the March 21 meeting.

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 16.7308
Today Daily Change 0.0306
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 16.7002
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16.9599
Daily SMA50 17.0399
Daily SMA100 17.1738
Daily SMA200 17.2259
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16.7337
Previous Daily Low 16.6461
Previous Weekly High 17.0292
Previous Weekly Low 16.7642
Previous Monthly High 17.2852
Previous Monthly Low 16.9953
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.7002
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.6795
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.6529
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.6057
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.5653
Daily Pivot Point R1 16.7406
Daily Pivot Point R2 16.7809
Daily Pivot Point R3 16.8282

 

 

