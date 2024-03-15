USD/MXN edges higher to near 16.70 on speculation of Fed prolonging higher cash rates

- USD/MXN strengthens on risk-off sentiment after upbeat US inflation data.
- The US Dollar remains firmer despite the correction in the US Treasury yields.
- Banxico Deputy Governor Omar Mejia suggested the potential for an interest rate cut.
USD/MXN expands gains for the second consecutive day on Friday, bouncing back from the eight-month low at 16.64 reached on Thursday. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN pair attempts to extend its gains, trading around 16.70 during the European trading hours.
The upbeat US Core Producer Price Index (PPI) data for February, with a 2.0% year-over-year increase, exceeding expectations of 1.9%, has strengthened the US Dollar. This in turn supports the USD/MXN pair.
The recent economic indicators pose challenges for the Federal Reserve's decision-making process regarding interest rate cuts. Traders are eagerly awaiting the preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for March on Friday to gain insights into the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory.
Officials from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) have underscored the importance of avoiding premature interest rate cuts. Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja has advocated for a gradual approach to adjustments, while Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath has warned against the risks associated with premature rate cuts.
However, Banxico Deputy Governor Omar Mejia hinted at the possibility of an interest rate cut in a podcast on Wednesday, arguing that it wouldn't be premature given the high level of rates maintained by the bank. The market is pricing in expectations that Banxico could cut rates as soon as the March 21 meeting.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.7308
|Today Daily Change
|0.0306
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|16.7002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.9599
|Daily SMA50
|17.0399
|Daily SMA100
|17.1738
|Daily SMA200
|17.2259
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.7337
|Previous Daily Low
|16.6461
|Previous Weekly High
|17.0292
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.7642
|Previous Monthly High
|17.2852
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.9953
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.6795
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.6529
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.6057
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.5653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.7406
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.7809
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16.8282
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 amid quiet markets
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.0900 in the early European session on Friday. A firmer US Dollar, following the hot US February PPI inflation data, keeps the pair undermined amid a risk-averse trading environment. ECB-speak and US data are awaited.
GBP/USD stays weak below 1.2750, looks to US data for fresh impetus
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2750, miring in one-week lows in early Europe on Friday. The pair is weighed down by fading June Fed rate cut expectations and a strong US Dollar, in the wake of hot US PPI data. Focus shifts to more top-tier US economic data.
Gold price sticks to modest intraday gains amid sliding US bond yields, softer risk tone
Gold price attracts dip-buying amid June Fed rate cut bets and a softer risk tone. The uptick lacks follow-through amid the uncertainty over the Fed's rate cut path.
XRP price sweeps support, Harvard Law discusses SEC’s high-profile loss in Ripple lawsuit
XRP price is down nearly 5% on Friday, the altcoin has suffered a weeklong correction, since hitting its year-to-date high on Monday. The SEC's lawsuit against Ripple is approaching an important deadline.
Fed doves worried
Yesterday’s mix of economic data – which pointed at higher-than-expected inflation and lower-than-expected spending in the US – finally broke the Fed doves’ and the equity bulls’ back for at least a day.