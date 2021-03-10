USD/MXN drops to test 21.00 amid risk appetite

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • The Mexican peso and emerging market currencies rise as Wall Street soars.
  • USD/MXN still looking bullish; correction extends to test 21.00.

The USD/MXN is falling for the second day in a row as equity prices rise sharply in Wall Street. The cross bottomed at 20.98, the lowest level in almost a week. So far, it has been unable to confirm a break under 21.00.

The US dollar is falling against emerging market currencies on optimism across markets. The Dow Jones gains 0.91%, and the Nasdaq rises by 0.27%. In Mexico, the IPC index is up 0.59%, at the highest level since 2018.

Market participants await the outcome of a debt auction in the US. Inflation numbers for the US came in line with expectations, with the annual rate reaching 1.7%, the highest since January 2020. After the report, US yields pulled back, weakening further the greenback.

USD/MXN hovering around 21.00

For the Mexican peso to keep recovering, it needs market sentiment to remain positive. A firm break of USD/MXN under 21.00 would target the next support at 20.80. Then emerges the 20.50/55 area, a strong barrier that should contain the pair, boosting a rebound.

If the pair rises back above 21.30, the 21.50 resistance would be exposed. A daily close above would open the doors to more gains.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 21.0715
Today Daily Change -0.1278
Today Daily Change % -0.60
Today daily open 21.1993
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.5974
Daily SMA50 20.2295
Daily SMA100 20.2806
Daily SMA200 21.1605
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.5749
Previous Daily Low 21.1283
Previous Weekly High 21.4205
Previous Weekly Low 20.5519
Previous Monthly High 21.0483
Previous Monthly Low 19.8822
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.2989
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.4043
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.0268
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.8542
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.5802
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.4734
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.7474
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.92

 

 

