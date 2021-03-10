USD/MXN drops to test 21.00 amid risk appetite

- The Mexican peso and emerging market currencies rise as Wall Street soars.
- USD/MXN still looking bullish; correction extends to test 21.00.
The USD/MXN is falling for the second day in a row as equity prices rise sharply in Wall Street. The cross bottomed at 20.98, the lowest level in almost a week. So far, it has been unable to confirm a break under 21.00.
The US dollar is falling against emerging market currencies on optimism across markets. The Dow Jones gains 0.91%, and the Nasdaq rises by 0.27%. In Mexico, the IPC index is up 0.59%, at the highest level since 2018.
Market participants await the outcome of a debt auction in the US. Inflation numbers for the US came in line with expectations, with the annual rate reaching 1.7%, the highest since January 2020. After the report, US yields pulled back, weakening further the greenback.
USD/MXN hovering around 21.00
For the Mexican peso to keep recovering, it needs market sentiment to remain positive. A firm break of USD/MXN under 21.00 would target the next support at 20.80. Then emerges the 20.50/55 area, a strong barrier that should contain the pair, boosting a rebound.
If the pair rises back above 21.30, the 21.50 resistance would be exposed. A daily close above would open the doors to more gains.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.0715
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1278
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|21.1993
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.5974
|Daily SMA50
|20.2295
|Daily SMA100
|20.2806
|Daily SMA200
|21.1605
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.5749
|Previous Daily Low
|21.1283
|Previous Weekly High
|21.4205
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.5519
|Previous Monthly High
|21.0483
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.8822
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.2989
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.4043
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.0268
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.8542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.5802
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.4734
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.7474
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.92
