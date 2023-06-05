- USD/MXN falls close to 0.50% amid declining US bond yields, on US recession fears.
- Despite an unchanged interest rate from the Mexican central bank, the Mexican Peso teeters towards year-to-date lows.
- USD/MXN is downward biased, potentially testing the current YTD low and the 2016 yearly low, suggesting bearish market sentiment.
USD/MXN drops close to 0.50% as the week begins, undermined by falling US bond yields, courtesy of mixed data, even though last week’s job report in the United States (US) cemented the case for one more rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The Mexican Peso (MXN) threatens to fall toward new year-to-date (YTD) lows, albeit the central bank of Mexico held rates unchanged at its last meeting. The USD/MXN is trading at 17.4629 after hitting a high of 17.5971.
USD/MX pair weakens as US bond yields fall, concerns over potential US recession mount as further rate hikes by the Fed hinted
Wall Street is trading with losses as market sentiment deteriorated, as data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed that service business activity remains in expansionary territory but slowing down. That, alongside a contractionary figure in manufacturing, sparked fears of an upcoming recession in the United States. Another piece of the puzzle added to recessionary anxiety is that Factory Orders released by the US Census Bureau weakened from 0.6% in April to 0.4% in the last month, excluding transportation, improved from a -0.7% drop to -0.2% in March.
Consequently, the greenback remains under pressure, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY, a basket of six currencies that measures the performance of the USD, drops 0.04%, down at 103.995, weighed by falling US bond yields.
Hence, the USD/MXN has fallen from around the 17.59s area, even though that consumer confidence in Mexico was 44.4 in May. Contrarily, gross fixed income climbed 0.5% in March from February, as revealed by the Instituto National de Estadistica, Geografia e Informatica (INEGI) on Monday.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
USD/MXN remains downward biased, though consolidated at around the 17.60/17.40 figure, during the last six trading days, unable to reclaim the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 17.6896, which could exacerbate a rally toward the 50-day EMA at 17.8995, ahead of re-testing the 18.00 handle. USD/MXN path of least resistance is downward and might test the current YTD low of 17.4238. A breach of the latter will expose the 2016 yearly low of 17.0509 before diving to 17.0000.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.4649
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0969
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|17.5618
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.6772
|Daily SMA50
|17.9109
|Daily SMA100
|18.2551
|Daily SMA200
|18.9855
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.5724
|Previous Daily Low
|17.4195
|Previous Weekly High
|17.7716
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.4195
|Previous Monthly High
|18.078
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.4203
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.514
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.4779
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.4634
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.365
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.3105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.6163
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.6708
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.7692
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
