Analysts at ING note that the USD was briefly hit yesterday by comments by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that there was no change to Washington's dollar policy ‘as of now’.
Key Quotes
“In reality, however, it will have to be US policy settings which make the difference. There’s no point trying to talk the dollar lower with loose fiscal and tight monetary policy. That is why it seems the White House is pressuring the Federal Reserve into reversing last year’s 100 basis points of rate hikes.”
“Comments from Fed members John Williams and Richard Clarida have also re-ignited expectations that the Fed starts off with a 50bp rate cut on 31 July – though our team still prefers 25bp. Importantly it is clear that the market has sunk its teeth into the disinflation, secular stagnation story and is only interested in the response from policy makers, rather than current data releases.”
“For the dollar, we’re impressed by the performance of Gold and believe investors will ultimately buy into the Fed’s reflationary efforts – which include a weaker dollar. Dollar weakness is also being supported by flows into emerging market local bond markets, where disinflationary trends led to rate cuts in Korea, Indonesia, South Africa & Ukraine yesterday and very likely in Russia and Turkey next week.”
“We doubt US consumer sentiment moves the needle on Fed expectations today, while Fed dove James Bullard may actually pour a little cold water on the chances of a 50bp cut when he speaks art 1710CET. DXY to edge to 96.35.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls further as USD picks up bids on Fed's Bullard
The EUR/USD pair came under fresh selling pressure and fell further below the 1.1250 level after the comments from Fed's Bullard bolstered the broad USD recovery. Bullard said that he sees no need for a larger rate cut.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.2500, US data eyed
The latest recovery attempt in the GBP/USD pair lost legs near 1.2535 region, driving the rates back towards the 1.25 handle amid widening UK budget deficit and broad US dollar strength. Focus on US data.
USD/JPY: bears pausing, still in control
Japanese National Inflation steady at 0.7%YoY in June. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index expected at 98.5 in July. USD/JPY corrective advance falling short of signaling an interim bottom in place.
Gold consolidates around $ 1440, eyes US data for fresh direction
Gold (futures on Comex) extends its side-trend around the 1440 mark into the mid-European session, having stalled its retreat from 2019 highs of 1454 near 1437 region.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey preview: The pool of happiness spreads
The University of Michigan will issue its preliminary Survey of Consumers for July on Friday July 18th at 12:30 pm GMT. Consumer sentiment expected to gain modestly in July. Optimism should be supported by strong June jobs report.