USD/JPY: up +0.33% on WTI crash landing post OPEC

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 111.87, up 0.34% on the day, having posted a daily high at 111.97 and low at 111.47.

JPY is weak, down 0.33% from Wednesday’s close and underperforming most of the G10 currencies. WTI has been the recent driver, forcing a bid in the greenback with a sharp fall on OPEC while the US stocks remain on the bid and pressuring yen lower at the same time.

WTI jittery around the $49 handle in oil major sell-off

"Asian equity indices—with notable rallies in China—are lending a risk-on tone to markets and weighing on JPY," explained analysts at Scotiabank, adding, "the broader tone remains the greatest near-term risk for JPY and markets remain tentative in the wake of China’s credit rating downgrade and concerns relating to the Fed’s balance sheet normalization."

USD/JPY levels

"USD/JPY is showing signs of attempting to stabilise above the 110.00 200 day ma but intraday rallies will need to overcome 112.05 as and we would allow for a recovery," argued analysts at Commerzbank. "Meanwhile while capped by 112.05 (imoku 1) we will assume it remains capable of testing the 200 day ma. This guards the 108.13 April low."

