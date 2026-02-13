Eurozone GDP rises 0.3% QoQ in Q4 2025, second estimate confirms
The Eurozone economy expanded by 0.3% in the final quarter (Q4) of 2025, the second estimate released by Eurostat showed on Friday, confirming the preliminary reading,
The bloc’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 1.4% in Q4, at the same pace seen in the initial estimate. The market forecast was for a 1.3% print.
Meanwhile, the Eurozone Employment Change for Q4 came in at 0.2% QoQ and 0.6% YoY.
Market reaction
The Eurozone data have little to no impact on the Euro (EUR). At the press time, EUR/USD trades 0.09% lower on the day at 1.1860.
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
