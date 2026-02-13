TRENDING:
Eurozone GDP rises 0.3% QoQ in Q4 2025, second estimate confirms

Dhwani Mehta

The Eurozone economy expanded by 0.3% in the final quarter (Q4) of 2025, the second estimate released by Eurostat showed on Friday, confirming the preliminary reading,

The bloc’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 1.4% in Q4, at the same pace seen in the initial estimate. The market forecast was for a 1.3% print.

Meanwhile, the Eurozone Employment Change for Q4 came in at 0.2% QoQ and 0.6% YoY.

Market reaction

The Eurozone data have little to no impact on the Euro (EUR). At the press time, EUR/USD trades 0.09% lower on the day at 1.1860.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.08%-0.00%0.55%-0.06%0.22%-0.12%0.06%
EUR-0.08%-0.08%0.47%-0.14%0.14%-0.20%-0.03%
GBP0.00%0.08%0.59%-0.04%0.23%-0.13%0.06%
JPY-0.55%-0.47%-0.59%-0.61%-0.35%-0.68%-0.51%
CAD0.06%0.14%0.04%0.61%0.26%-0.07%0.12%
AUD-0.22%-0.14%-0.23%0.35%-0.26%-0.34%-0.16%
NZD0.12%0.20%0.13%0.68%0.07%0.34%0.17%
CHF-0.06%0.03%-0.06%0.51%-0.12%0.16%-0.17%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

