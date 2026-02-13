Eurozone GDP rises 0.3% QoQ in Q4 2025, second estimate confirms

The Eurozone economy expanded by 0.3% in the final quarter (Q4) of 2025, the second estimate released by Eurostat showed on Friday, confirming the preliminary reading,

The bloc’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 1.4% in Q4, at the same pace seen in the initial estimate. The market forecast was for a 1.3% print.

Meanwhile, the Eurozone Employment Change for Q4 came in at 0.2% QoQ and 0.6% YoY.

Market reaction

The Eurozone data have little to no impact on the Euro (EUR). At the press time, EUR/USD trades 0.09% lower on the day at 1.1860.