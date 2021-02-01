USD/JPY trades with modest losses, holds steady above mid-104.00s

- USD/JPY edged lower during the first half of the trading action on Monday.
- Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and exerted some pressure.
- Fading safe-haven demand weighed on the JPY and help limit the downside.
The USD/JPY pair remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily range, around the 104.65-60 region.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the major, instead led to a subdued/range-bound price action on the first day of a new trading week. Doubts about the timing and size of the US economic stimulus plan triggered a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and exerted some pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
In the latest developments, a group of Republican senators urged the US President Joe Biden to cut the $1.9 trillion price tag on his proposed COVID-19 stimulus package. Republicans were reported to have floated a $600 billion alternative to garner bipartisan support. More details are due to be released later this Monday.
The USD/JPY pair, for now, seems to have snapped three consecutive days of the winning streak, albeit the downside seems limited, at least for the time being. A solid rebound in the US equity futures undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen, which was seen as a key factor lending some support to the major.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI. Apart from this, the US stimulus headlines might influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might produce some trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|104.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.75
|Daily SMA50
|103.82
|Daily SMA100
|104.41
|Daily SMA200
|105.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.94
|Previous Daily Low
|104.22
|Previous Weekly High
|104.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.56
|Previous Monthly High
|104.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades above 1.37 amid upbeat market mood, ahead of PMIs
GBP/USD is off the highs but holds gains above 1.37 amid improved market mood. Easing UK-EU vaccine tensions and Biden’s call to Republicans for fiscal stimulus lift risk sentiment. UK/US PMIs awaited.
Silver: XAG/USD jumps to the highest level since August 2020, beyond $29.00
Silver opened with a bullish gap and shot to near six-month tops on Monday. Slightly overbought conditions warrant some caution for bullish traders. The stage still seems set for a move towards testing August 2020 swing highs.
Bitcoin price kicks off February under pressure as large whales continue to sell
The rapid ascent of Bitcoin price above $35,000 due to Elon Musk’s involvement would have been bullish if the price stayed there. Adding more bearish pressure is the fast-approaching Chinese New Year.
How Gamestop will affect the coming bear market
The news media went all-in over the weekend trying to explain the significance of the Gamestop saga, but because few traders were asked about it, there was little in this torrent of analysis to enlighten. What happened with Gamestop, and what's next?
US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.