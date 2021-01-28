USD/JPY trades at fresh multi-week highs near 104.30 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY continues to edge higher after posting strong gains on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index is consolidating weekly gains near 90.70.
  • US BEA will release its advanced estimate for Q4 GDP.

The USD/JPY pair gained more than 40 pips on Wednesday and preserves its bullish momentum ahead of key data releases from the US. As of writing, the pair was trading at 104.30, a little below the 17-day high it set at 104.38, rising 0.2% on a daily basis.

DXY turns quiet below 91.00

The US Federal Reserve left its policy rate unchanged as expected on Wednesday. Although FOMC Chairman Powell refrained from delivering any surprising comments on the policy outlook or asset purchases, the greenback continued to outperform its rivals boosted by safe-haven flows. The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose all the way up to 90.88 but seems to have gone into a consolidation phase before the American session. At the moment, the DXY is virtually unchanged on the day at 90.68.

Later in the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its advanced estimate for the fourth-quarter GDP growth, which is expected to show an expansion of 3.9% in the economic activity. A disappointing reading could trigger a selloff in US stocks and help the greenback keep a firm footing in the second half of the day.

Ahead of the opening bell, S&P 500 Futures are down 0.3% and Nasdaq Futures are losing nearly 1%. 

Other data releases from the US will include the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Goods Trade Balance and New Home Sales for December.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.3
Today Daily Change 0.12
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 104.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.62
Daily SMA50 103.8
Daily SMA100 104.44
Daily SMA200 105.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.2
Previous Daily Low 103.59
Previous Weekly High 104.09
Previous Weekly Low 103.33
Previous Monthly High 104.75
Previous Monthly Low 102.88
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.82
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.39
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 105

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

