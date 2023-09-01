USD/JPY traces corrective bounce in yields to aim for 146.00 on downbeat Japan data ahead of US NFP

- USD/JPY picks up bids to refresh intraday high but stays on the way to snapping four-week uptrend.
- Japan Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI eases, Capex growth slows but corporate earnings refreshed record high.
- US Dollar consolidates weekly loss ahead of employment details for August.
- Strong US NFP becomes necessary to defend Yen pair buyers as Fed policy pivot, BoJ’s exit from ultra-easy policy loom.
USD/JPY refreshes intraday high to 145.70 as it pares the first weekly loss in five on the US NFP day. Apart from the pre-data consolidation, the Yen pair also justifies the downbeat Japan data, as well trace a rebound in the Treasury bond yields.
That said, Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for August eases to 49.6 from 49.7 initial estimations. Further, the nation’s Capital Spending for the second quarter (Q2) drops the most since early 2022, to 4.5% versus 5.4% expected and 11.0% prior. Further, the Japan Ministry of Finance (MoF) also said that Japanese corporations marked record internal reserves and recurring profits in Q2 of 2023.
It’s worth noting Reuters cites China's growth slowdown and higher costs in Tokyo as the key catalysts for the recently downbeat Japan data.
Elsewhere, the US economic calendar flashed slightly better data on Thursday, after witnessing the downbeat prints of consumer confidence and employment clues earlier in the week, which in turn allowed the US Dollar to pare weekly losses.
That said, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for August, matched market forecasts of 4.2% YoY and 0.2% MoM versus 4.1% and 0.2% respectively priors. Further, the Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 228K from 232K prior (revised) versus 235K market forecasts while the Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 48.7 for August compared to 44.1 expected and 42.8 previous readings. Additionally, Personal Spending rose past the 0.6% expected and previous readings to 0.8% for July whereas Personal Income eased to 0.2% for the said month, from the 0.3% market forecast and prior.
Additionally, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic defended the US central bank’s view of keeping rates high also underpinned the US Dollar’s rebound, recently favoring the USD/JPY as well.
On a different page, a slew of China measures to renew growth momentum struggles to lift the sentiment amid the pre-data anxiety.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields remain depressed around the lowest level in three weeks while the US stock futures dwindle after a mixed Wall Street close.
Moving on, the US employment report for August comprising the top-tier Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and US ISM Manufacturing PMI will be crucial to watch.
Forecasts suggest 170K figures of the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) versus the previously upbeat outcomes of the JOLTS Job Openings, ADP Employment Change and higher prints of the US Continuing Jobless Claims. Additionally, the three-month average of the US NFP halves to 218K versus a year earlier. As a result, the overall scenario of the US job numbers appears downbeat and can only defend the USD/JPY by posting an extremely strong outcome, especially amid the hawkish bias about the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
Technical Analysis
USD/JPY recovery looks to a two-month-old ascending resistance line, around 147.00 by the press time. That said, the pair sellers remain off the table unless they witness a daily closing below 146.60–50 region.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|145.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.16
|Daily SMA50
|143.18
|Daily SMA100
|140.4
|Daily SMA200
|136.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.24
|Previous Daily Low
|145.35
|Previous Weekly High
|146.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.54
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady below 0.6500 after China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, US NFP eyed
AUD/USD is keeping its range below the 0.6500 level, unimpressed by the unexpected contraction in China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI for August. The pair faces typical anxiety ahead of the all-important US employment data.
EUR/USD remains depressed blow mid-1.0800s, seems vulnerable ahead of US NFP report
EUR/USD edges lower for the second straight day and is pressured by a combination of factors. Rising bets for an on-hold decision by the ECB in September continue to undermine the Euro. The uncertainty over the Fed's future rate-hike path benefits the USD and weighs on the major.
Gold retreats from $1,950 ahead of United States Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold price portrays the routine consolidation ahead of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) while easing to $1,940 amid the early hours of Friday, after reversing from the highest level in a month the previous day.
BNB open interest nears $400 million as bulls step in
Binance Coin price shows signs of an impending short-term uptrend as the network continues to navigate uncertainties associated with regulatory clampdown. Noteworthy, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume continues to contend with the US SEC, CFTC, and the Department of Justice.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Four scenarios for a jobs report set to test US economic resilience Premium
Is a winter recession coming? That has been the notion from a series of data misses from the US this week, yet the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report has the last word. Yet after substantial falls for the US Dollar, a minor upside surprise could spark a rally for the Greenback.