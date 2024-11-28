1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We shifted our outlook from neutral to negative yesterday (27 Nov, spot at 153.10), indicating that USD ‘could edge lower, but it remains to be seen if it can reach 151.60.’ We did not expect the surge in momentum that sent USD plunging to a low of 150.44. Unsurprisingly, there has been a surge in downward momentum. That said, given the deeply oversold short-term conditions, the next support may not come into view so soon. We will maintain our negative USD view as long as 153.00 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 154.35 yesterday) is not breached.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “When USD was at 153.10 yesterday, we expected it to weaken. However, we pointed out that ‘given the oversold conditions, it may not be able to break clearly below 152.50.’ We underestimated the downward momentum, as USD not only broke below 152.50 but also plunged to a low of 150.44. USD rebounded from the low to close at 151.10, lower by a whopping 1.31%. The outsized decline seems overdone. This, combined with the rebound in deeply oversold conditions, suggests that USD is likely to trade in a range today, probably between 150.80 and 152.60.”

The US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range between 150.80 and 152.60. In the longer run, downward momentum has surged; deeply oversold conditions suggest 149.40 may not come into view so soon, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.