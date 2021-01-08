USD/JPY to slump below the 100.00 level – MUFG

During 2020 the yen strengthened against the US dollar from 108.51 to 103.20.
COVID-19 remains problematic in Japan and weaker growth will complicate the Bank of Japan’s efforts to lift inflation expectations while political uncertainty with an election this year will place further doubts on the longevity of ‘Abenomics’. Economists at MUFG Bank expects the USD/JPY to nosedive below the 100.00 mark in the coming months.
See – USD/JPY Price Forecast 2021: Dollar-yen to keep falling in the year of healing
Key quotes
“We expect the yen to strengthen by about 5% versus the US dollar this year, breaking below the 100-level for the first time since 2016 and to levels last recorded in 2013.”
“COVID-19 infections picking up and Suga’s refusal to cancel the ‘Go-To-Travel’ policy (it was finally cancelled) encouraging travel that was blamed partly for the spread of covid has hit his popularity. PM Suga also breached COVID-19 rules himself by dining with celebrities. The cabinet approval fell to negative in December. With a general election required by October, his survival may be in doubt and increased political uncertainty would cloud the outlook and we believe help support the JPY.”
“A clear policy outlook that shows a strategy consistent with fighting deflation is required to diminish risks of real yields rising. Increased political uncertainty coupled with the collapse in global yields will ensure JPY strength certainly against the dollar and probably against some of the other core G10 currencies with very low yields.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.2250 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2250 as rising US yields boost the dollar. Tension mounts toward US Nonfarm Payrolls figures for December, which are set to show a modest increase.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.36, shrugging off vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.36 as the US dollar advances with bond yields. Earlier, sterling advanced as Pfizer said its vaccine works against the British and South African variants.
XAU/USD tumbles below $1,900 as US bond yields extend gains
Gold has dropped below $1,900, hitting a low of $1,876 in a knee-jerk reaction.before bouncing to around $1,890. US yields are on the rise, making the precious metal less attractive, as it provides no returns.
US Nonfarm Payrolls December Preview: Labor economy woes escalate
American employers likely pulled back on hiring in December as the strict lockdown and burgeoning pandemic caseload in California, the nation's largest economy, invoked caution even as the business community is planning for the eventual economic revival.
US Dollar Index pushes higher and regains 90.00 ahead of Payrolls
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the weekly recovery and reclaims the key barrier at 90.00 the figure on Friday.