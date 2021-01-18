USD/JPY ended last week at 103.85 just points from Monday's open at 103.89. Joseph Trevisani, an Analyst at FXStreet, sees limited declines ahead for the pair.
Key quotes
“The Bank of Japan and the Japanese government are not happy with the rising yen. The BoJ issued its ritual warning about watching the currency markets, but there is little to be done. It seems the Japanese economy and the central bank have lost the capacity for surprise.”
“Developments in the US side of the USD/JPY will determine the direction of the pair. Until the accumulation of government action and interest rate increases are sufficient to propel the USD/JPY higher and exit the current scenario, momentum should carry the pair lower.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.21 amid mixed markets mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration.
Gold bounces off seven-week low but 200-day SMA probe buyers
Gold takes the bids near $1,832, up 0.29% intraday, during early Monday. The yellow metal refreshed a multi-day low before bouncing off $1,802.80 but the corrective recovery needs to cross 200-day SMA to convince the buyers.
Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed
Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.
DXY bulls eye 50-day SMA near fresh monthly high
US dollar index (DXY) stays positive around 90.81 during Monday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge extends the upside break of a descending trend line from December 07 towards a fresh high since December 21.