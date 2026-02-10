USD/CHF tests key technical level as Swiss Franc look for the next leg

The US Dollar is continuing its slide against the Swiss Franc, with the daily chart showing a well-defined downtrend of lower highs and lower lows since the late November 2025 peak near 0.8102. Price is trading well below both the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.7873 and the 200-day EMA at 0.8068, confirming strong bearish structure across the higher timeframes. The pair fell to a low of 0.7605 in late January before staging a corrective bounce that carried price back toward the 0.7800 zone in early February. That recovery failed to hold, and selling pressure resumed as the pair rolled over from the 0.7950 area, which now acts as a key resistance zone aligned with the descending 50 EMA. Support at the January swing low near 0.7600 remains the critical floor for the broader downtrend.

On the shorter timeframes, USD/CHF slipped to 0.7629 on February 10 before bouncing back to close near 0.7665, printing a test and rejection of the 0.7650 area that has acted as a pivot through late January and early February price action. The Stochastic Oscillator (14, 5, 5) is reading 30.56/34.56, hovering just above oversold territory and showing no clear bullish crossover yet, suggesting downside momentum still holds the upper hand. A sustained break below 0.7600 would open the door toward the projected target at 0.7382, derived from the measured move of the larger decline from the 2022 highs. On the upside, any recovery attempt faces layered resistance at 0.7790 (prior support turned resistance) and the 50 EMA near 0.7873. Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due February 13 could inject fresh volatility, with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) closely watching inflation after Chairman Schlegel flagged potential foreign exchange intervention to manage Franc strength.

USD/CHF daily chart