USD/JPY quickly turned back lower yesterday. The focus is back onto Credit Suisse’s 127.53/27 prior core objective, which now looks set to be broken more imminently.
USD/JPY looks to be turning back lower
“With US Yields failing to follow through on the recent reversal back higher, the short-term risk for USD/JPY quickly looks to be turning lower again, in line with our broader negative view.”
“Below 127.53/23 then would open up a move to next support at 126.36 and eventually the 61.8% retracement of the 2021/2022 uptrend at 121.44.”
“Resistance is seen at 130.36, which is the key 21-day exponential average, then 131.12, before the recent high at 131.58. A break above here would suggest a deeper recovery to 132.28, potentially 132.88, where we would look for a cap if reached.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0900 on Lagarde remarks
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0900. Despite the European Central Bank's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 basis points, Lagarde refrained from committing to additional rate hikes after March, causing the Euro to lose interest.
GBP/USD at fresh weekly lows despite 50 bps BOE hike
GBP/USD failed to benefit from the Bank of England's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in February and retreated below 1.2300. Governor Bailey's optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold falls below $1,920 as US Dollar gathers strength
Gold price turned south in the second half of the day and declined below $1,920. The US Dollar stages a rebound after having suffered heavy losses late Wednesday and weighs on XAU/USD. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield stays below 3.4%, possibly limiting the pair's downside for the time being.
Why Bitcoin bulls are poised to win Friday’s $1 billion options expiry
Bitcoin options market data reveals an underlying bullish bias. There is a higher demand for calls versus puts, this can be interpreted as a positive sign for BTC price.
Amazon Stock Earnings Preview: AMZN fills gap as market expects beat
One day after Fed Powell charged up markets by saying any future interest rate hikes would depend on economic data, an admission the market took to mean the hiking cycle was over.