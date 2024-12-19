USD/JPY tests one-month highs above 157.00 after a dovish BoJ

- The USD rallied beyond 2% after the Fed and the BoJ's decisions to hit levels right above 157.00.
- The Bank of Japan left interest rates at 0.25% and conditioned further tightening to the evolution of wage negotiations.
- Monetary policy divergence between the US and the Japanese Central banks is weighing on the Yen.
The Yen is dropping across the board on Thursday, weighed by a dovish BoJ monetary policy decision. This, coupled with the hawkish stance reflected at Wednesday’s monetary policy statement, has pushed the pair to test levels above 157.00.
The Bank of Japan kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.25% with Governour Ueda failing to clarify whether they will hike rates in January, as some market sources had anticipated.
Ueda warned that prolonged easing conditions may lead to a surge in inflation but he conditioned the next policy decisions on the evolution of the wage negotiations. Investors reacted by selling the Yen against its main rivals.
The Yern was already on its back foot after the outcome of Wednesday’s US Federal Reserve meeting. The bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points but projected two cuts in 2025, instead of the four anticipated in September, which sent US Yields and the USD surging.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.42%
|-0.27%
|1.35%
|-0.44%
|-0.51%
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|EUR
|0.42%
|0.15%
|1.73%
|-0.02%
|-0.09%
|0.44%
|-0.09%
|GBP
|0.27%
|-0.15%
|1.62%
|-0.16%
|-0.24%
|0.29%
|-0.23%
|JPY
|-1.35%
|-1.73%
|-1.62%
|-1.74%
|-1.82%
|-1.34%
|-1.81%
|CAD
|0.44%
|0.02%
|0.16%
|1.74%
|-0.07%
|0.43%
|-0.06%
|AUD
|0.51%
|0.09%
|0.24%
|1.82%
|0.07%
|0.53%
|-0.01%
|NZD
|-0.01%
|-0.44%
|-0.29%
|1.34%
|-0.43%
|-0.53%
|-0.51%
|CHF
|0.52%
|0.09%
|0.23%
|1.81%
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.51%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
