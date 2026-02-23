TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CHF range-bound amid US trade uncertainty and soft swiss data

  • USD/CHF lacks a clear direction on Monday as fresh US trade tensions weigh on the Dollar.
  • Swiss PPI data underscores subdued inflation pressure.
  • Investors turn to upcoming US labor and inflation data for fresh catalysts.
USD/CHF range-bound amid US trade uncertainty and soft swiss data
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

USD/CHF struggles for direction on Monday as weaker-than-expected Swiss economic data undermines the Swiss Franc (CHF), while a softer US Dollar (USD) limits upside momentum. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 0.7738, down 0.16% on the day.

The Greenback came under renewed pressure after US President Donald Trump announced a 15% global tariff, responding to a recent US Supreme Court ruling that found his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping tariffs unlawful.

The move reignited concerns over US policy stability and fiscal credibility, weighing on US assets as Trump’s aggressive trade agenda remains a persistent drag on investor sentiment.

Market participants are now closely monitoring trade-related developments for fresh direction. The European Parliament has reportedly paused the ratification process of the US-EU trade deal, while India has postponed negotiations aimed at finalizing an interim trade agreement with Washington.

However, the US Dollar is holding relatively steady as investors await clearer signals on US trade policy. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 97.67 after touching an intraday low near 97.35.

On the data front, the US economic calendar remained relatively light. Factory Orders declined 0.7% MoM in December, missing expectations for a 1.1% increase and marking a sharp slowdown from the previous 2.7% rise.

Investors also digested remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller, who dissented in favor of a 25 basis point rate cut at the January meeting, citing concerns about the labor market. Waller said that “all data for the past year indicates labor demand is falling more than labor supply” and warned that a “weak labor market is likely to continue going forward."

In Switzerland, data released by the Federal Statistical Office showed Producer and Import Prices fell 0.2% MoM in January, compared with expectations for a 0.1% increase and matching the previous month’s decline. On an annual basis, Producer and Import Prices dropped 2.2% in January, following a 1.8% decrease in December.

Looking ahead, the US economic calendar is relatively light this week and is unlikely to materially shift expectations around the Fed's monetary policy path. Attention will center on the four-week average of ADP Employment Change and the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence report on Tuesday.

Markets will also track President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Wednesday, followed by weekly Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday and the January Producer Price Index (PPI) due on Friday.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps the bid bias just over 1.1800

EUR/USD keeps the bid bias just over 1.1800

EUR/USD has started the week on a positive foot, hovering around the 1.1800 region in the latter part of Monday’s session. The pair’s recovery comes on the back of a decent decline in the US Dollar, as investors keep their attention on the evolving US–EU trade relationship after President Trump’s announcement of sweeping global tariff hikes.

GBP/USD looks stuck around 1.3500 amid firm gains

GBP/USD looks stuck around 1.3500 amid firm gains

GBP/USD is pushing further north on Monday, revisiting the 1.3500 hurdle and beyond. Cable’s uptick is largely being fuelled by the broader softness in the Greenback, amid lingering uncertainty around tariffs.

Gold pops above $5,200, four-week highs

Gold pops above $5,200, four-week highs

Gold is holding onto its bullish tone on Monday, reaching new multi-week highs just past the $5,200 mark per troy ounce. Fresh trade-war concerns, coupled with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, are keeping demand for the yellow metal well on the rise.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP intensify sell-off as tariff uncertainty weighs

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP intensify sell-off as tariff uncertainty weighs

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are trading amid increasing selling pressure at the time of writing on Monday, as investors react to fresh trade uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s push for more tariffs.

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

On February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s global tariffs under IEEPA authority were unconstitutional, effectively nullifying the framework. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours, Trump floated a 15% blanket tariff under an alternative legal authority.

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

Ripple is rising above $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid fresh tariff-triggered headwinds in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off to $1.33, the token’s intraday low, can be attributed to macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and risk-averse sentiment among other factors.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers