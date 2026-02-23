USD/CHF range-bound amid US trade uncertainty and soft swiss data

USD/CHF struggles for direction on Monday as weaker-than-expected Swiss economic data undermines the Swiss Franc (CHF), while a softer US Dollar (USD) limits upside momentum. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 0.7738, down 0.16% on the day.

The Greenback came under renewed pressure after US President Donald Trump announced a 15% global tariff, responding to a recent US Supreme Court ruling that found his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping tariffs unlawful.

The move reignited concerns over US policy stability and fiscal credibility, weighing on US assets as Trump’s aggressive trade agenda remains a persistent drag on investor sentiment.

Market participants are now closely monitoring trade-related developments for fresh direction. The European Parliament has reportedly paused the ratification process of the US-EU trade deal, while India has postponed negotiations aimed at finalizing an interim trade agreement with Washington.

However, the US Dollar is holding relatively steady as investors await clearer signals on US trade policy. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 97.67 after touching an intraday low near 97.35.

On the data front, the US economic calendar remained relatively light. Factory Orders declined 0.7% MoM in December, missing expectations for a 1.1% increase and marking a sharp slowdown from the previous 2.7% rise.

Investors also digested remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller, who dissented in favor of a 25 basis point rate cut at the January meeting, citing concerns about the labor market. Waller said that “all data for the past year indicates labor demand is falling more than labor supply” and warned that a “weak labor market is likely to continue going forward."

In Switzerland, data released by the Federal Statistical Office showed Producer and Import Prices fell 0.2% MoM in January, compared with expectations for a 0.1% increase and matching the previous month’s decline. On an annual basis, Producer and Import Prices dropped 2.2% in January, following a 1.8% decrease in December.

Looking ahead, the US economic calendar is relatively light this week and is unlikely to materially shift expectations around the Fed's monetary policy path. Attention will center on the four-week average of ADP Employment Change and the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence report on Tuesday.

Markets will also track President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Wednesday, followed by weekly Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday and the January Producer Price Index (PPI) due on Friday.