USD/JPY Price Forecast: Momentum eases but trend structure stays firmly bullish

The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with USD/JPY snapping a four-day winning streak after fresh verbal intervention warnings from Tokyo prompted mild profit-taking.

At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 156.54, easing modestly from Thursday’s near ten-month high around 157.89, though it remains on track to secure a second consecutive weekly advance.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance reiterated that authorities are ready to act against excessive currency moves, signalling rising discomfort with the pace of Yen depreciation. The warnings come as the Yen hovers near levels where Tokyo intervened in the past.

At the same time, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda has acknowledged that the weak Yen is adding upward pressure to prices, fuelling expectations that policymakers may discuss the feasibility of tightening policy as early as December.

From a technical perspective, USD/JPY is showing the first signs of fatigue after failing to hold above 157.50, with Friday’s pullback marking the initial cooling phase of an otherwise aggressive rally.

The daily chart shows price easing from overbought territory, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI 14) slipping from near 70 to around 66, hinting at fading bullish momentum but not yet signalling a full reversal. Momentum also holds above the zero line and has begun to ease, indicating that buying pressure remains in place but is gradually moderating.

The broader trend structure, however, remains constructive. The pair continues to trade comfortably above the key moving averages, with the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 154.30 providing the first layer of dynamic support, followed by the 50-day SMA around 151.60. As long as these zones hold, dips are likely to attract fresh buying interest.

Initial resistance is now seen at Thursday’s high around 157.89, followed by the psychological 158.00 handle. A decisive close above this zone would reopen the path toward the 160.00 area — a level widely watched by traders given the heightened risk of official intervention.