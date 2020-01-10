USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Weekly close beyond 109.70/75 will be a call to bulls

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY trades positive near the two-week high, on a five-day winning streak.
  • Bullish engulfing on the weekly chart confronts 109.48/52 resistance confluence.
  • 200-week SMA adds to the resistance.

USD/JPY takes the bids to 109.55 during the initial trading session on Friday. In doing so, the pair registers a bullish candlestick formation on the weekly chart that currently confronts the key resistance confluence.

In addition to 109.48/52 area including 50% Fibonacci retracement of October 2018 top to August 2019 low and a downward sloping trend line since November 2018, 200-week SMA around 109.70/75 also challenges the buyers.

If at all USD/JPY prices register a weekly closing beyond 109.75, it confirms the bullish engulfing candlestick pattern on the chart while also the bulls to aim for the late-May top near 110.00.

Following that, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 110.70 and April 2019 high of 112.40 will lure the buyers.

On the downside, pair’s declines below 108.45/40 hold the key to 108.00 and 107.50 support levels. However, the pair’s drop beneath 107.50 might not refrain from dragging the quote to the sub-107.00 region.

USD/JPY weekly chart

Trend: Bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 109.53
Today Daily Change 3 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 109.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.12
Daily SMA50 108.97
Daily SMA100 108.3
Daily SMA200 108.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.58
Previous Daily Low 109.01
Previous Weekly High 109.49
Previous Weekly Low 107.84
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.72
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.29

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

