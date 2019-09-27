USD/JPY technical analysis: Sellers await rising wedge confirmation amid bearish MACD

- USD/JPY stays inside a three-day-old rising wedge bearish technical pattern.
- Bearish MACD increases the odds favoring further selling.
With the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) flashing bearish signal, USD/JPY sellers await confirmation of near-term rising wedge for further weakness as the pair trades near 107.75 during early Friday.
In doing so, pattern support, at 107.57 now, becomes the key as a break of which could trigger fresh declines to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 107.30.
Should prices refrain from bouncing off 107.30, 107.00 could lure bears.
On the contrary, an upside break of 108.00 pattern resistance negates the bearish formation but may have to clear 108.10 in order to validate the upside towards 108.50.
USD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.72
|Today Daily Change
|-11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|107.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.4
|Daily SMA50
|107.08
|Daily SMA100
|107.84
|Daily SMA200
|109.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.96
|Previous Daily Low
|107.42
|Previous Weekly High
|108.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.48
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.6
