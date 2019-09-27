USD/JPY technical analysis: Sellers await rising wedge confirmation amid bearish MACD

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY stays inside a three-day-old rising wedge bearish technical pattern.
  • Bearish MACD increases the odds favoring further selling.

With the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) flashing bearish signal, USD/JPY sellers await confirmation of near-term rising wedge for further weakness as the pair trades near 107.75 during early Friday.

In doing so, pattern support, at 107.57 now, becomes the key as a break of which could trigger fresh declines to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 107.30.

Should prices refrain from bouncing off 107.30, 107.00 could lure bears.

On the contrary, an upside break of 108.00 pattern resistance negates the bearish formation but may have to clear 108.10 in order to validate the upside towards 108.50.

USD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 107.72
Today Daily Change -11 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 107.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.4
Daily SMA50 107.08
Daily SMA100 107.84
Daily SMA200 109.2
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.96
Previous Daily Low 107.42
Previous Weekly High 108.48
Previous Weekly Low 107.48
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.63
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.51
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.6

 

 

