TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD: Data and FOMC minutes eyed for guidance – TD Securities

USD: Data and FOMC minutes eyed for guidance – TD Securities
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

TD Securities analysts note the recent US curve flattening as investors took profit after a rally in rates, with Fed officials emphasising a cautious, wait-and-see stance on inflation and policy. The bank expects a weaker-than-consensus -2.8% print for durable goods and an in-line industrial production reading, while viewing upcoming FOMC minutes as likely stale given newer data.

Curve flattens as markets eye data

"The curve flattened on Tuesday as investors took profit following the rally in rates. Fed's Goolsbee spoke cautiously on the inflation mandate and Barr focused on the wait and see approach to monetary policy. Daly also said that AI is unlikely to impact the short-term neutral rate."

"On Wednesday, durable goods orders and IP will be in focus, where we expect a below consensus print of -2.8% m/m for durable goods and at-consensus for IP. FOMC minutes will also be in the afternoon, which could help gain some clarity on the division of the committee's thinking, though recent inflation and jobs data have likely made the minutes stale."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains below 1.1850 after US data

EUR/USD remains below 1.1850 after US data

EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and trades in a narrow range below 1.1850 on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following the better-than-expected Durable Goods Orders and housing data, limiting the pair's upside ahead of FOMC Minutes. 

GBP/USD stays in narrow channel above 1.3550 ahead of FOMC Minutes

GBP/USD stays in narrow channel above 1.3550 ahead of FOMC Minutes

GBP/USD holds its ground following Tuesday's slide and moves sideways above 1.3550 midweek. Although the data from the UK confirmed that inflation cooled in January, the positive shift seen in market mood helps the pair keep its footing as investors wait for the Fed to publish the minnutes of the January policy meeting.

Gold regains some shine, retargets $5,000 ahead of FOMC Minutes

Gold regains some shine, retargets $5,000 ahead of FOMC Minutes

Gold gathers fresh upside traction on Wednesday, leaving part of the weakness seen at the beginning of the week and refocusing its attention to the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce, all ahead of the release of the FOMC Minutes and despite the modest uptick in the US Dollar.

Pi Network rally defies market pressure ahead of its first anniversary

Pi Network rally defies market pressure ahead of its first anniversary

Pi Network is trading above $0.1900 at press time on Wednesday, extending the weekly gains by nearly 8% so far. The steady recovery is supported by a short-term pause in mainnet migration, which reduces pressure on the PI token supply for Centralized Exchanges. The technical outlook focuses on the $0.1919 resistance as bullish momentum increases.

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Food inflation plunged in January, but service sector price pressure is proving stickier. We continue to expect Bank of England rate cuts in March and June. The latest UK inflation read is a mixed bag for the Bank of England, but we doubt it drastically changes the odds of a March rate cut.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face downside risk as bears regain control

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face downside risk as bears regain control

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple remain under pressure on Wednesday, with the broader trend still sideways. BTC is edging below $68,000, nearing the lower consolidating boundary, while ETH and XRP also declined slightly, approaching their key supports.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers