TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/JPY posts gains amid ECB leadership speculation, Japan fiscal concerns

  • EUR/JPY posts modest gains despite discussions about a potential early departure of the ECB president.
  • Markets expect a limited impact on Eurozone monetary policy.
  • The JPY remains pressured by fiscal concerns in Japan and prospects of increased public spending.
EUR/JPY posts gains amid ECB leadership speculation, Japan fiscal concerns
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/JPY trades around 181.85 on Wednesday at the time of writing, up 0.10% on the day, as the pair benefits from slight Japanese Yen (JPY) weakness and what is seen as a limited political impact in the Eurozone.

A Financial Times report indicates that the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is considering stepping down earlier than planned, allowing French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to appoint her successor before the French presidential election in April 2027. This move would reportedly aim to shield the institution from a potential rise of far-right parties.

However, several banks believe such a scenario would have little effect on the policy outlook. Nomura argues that the impact of an early departure would be “very limited” on ECB decision-making and maintains its baseline scenario of unchanged interest rates this year, and possibly beyond. Danske Bank also highlights that European leaders have historically sought to maintain a balance between dovish and hawkish members within the Executive Board, reducing the risk of a major policy shift.

Recent comments from Governing Council members also point to stabilization. Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau stated that the battle against inflation has now been won, while adding that any decision to leave early would be personal. These remarks reinforce expectations of a near-term monetary status quo.

Investors are now turning their attention to the preliminary Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) readings from the Eurozone and Germany due on Friday, which could provide fresh clues on growth momentum and, indirectly, on future monetary policy prospects.

In Japan, the Japanese Yen remains weighed down by a mixed domestic backdrop. Although the Merchandise Trade Balance improved for the fifth consecutive month, weak fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures continue to pressure the currency. Speculation that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi could announce large fiscal spending plans also fuels concerns about a widening deficit, a factor that is theoretically negative for the domestic currency.

In addition, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned against cutting the consumption tax, arguing that such a move would erode Japan’s fiscal space and increase debt risks. Markets remain divided between hopes that fiscal policy could support growth and expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will cautiously continue its policy normalization path, which could eventually limit JPY losses.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.13%-0.08%0.31%0.03%0.10%0.68%0.11%
EUR-0.13%-0.21%0.16%-0.10%-0.02%0.57%-0.02%
GBP0.08%0.21%0.38%0.12%0.19%0.75%0.19%
JPY-0.31%-0.16%-0.38%-0.26%-0.18%0.38%-0.18%
CAD-0.03%0.10%-0.12%0.26%0.07%0.64%0.08%
AUD-0.10%0.02%-0.19%0.18%-0.07%0.56%0.00%
NZD-0.68%-0.57%-0.75%-0.38%-0.64%-0.56%-0.56%
CHF-0.11%0.02%-0.19%0.18%-0.08%-0.00%0.56%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains below 1.1850 after US data

EUR/USD remains below 1.1850 after US data

EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and trades in a narrow range below 1.1850 on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following the better-than-expected Durable Goods Orders and housing data, limiting the pair's upside ahead of FOMC Minutes. 

GBP/USD stays in narrow channel above 1.3550 ahead of FOMC Minutes

GBP/USD stays in narrow channel above 1.3550 ahead of FOMC Minutes

GBP/USD holds its ground following Tuesday's slide and moves sideways above 1.3550 midweek. Although the data from the UK confirmed that inflation cooled in January, the positive shift seen in market mood helps the pair keep its footing as investors wait for the Fed to publish the minnutes of the January policy meeting.

Gold regains some shine, retargets $5,000 ahead of FOMC Minutes

Gold regains some shine, retargets $5,000 ahead of FOMC Minutes

Gold gathers fresh upside traction on Wednesday, leaving part of the weakness seen at the beginning of the week and refocusing its attention to the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce, all ahead of the release of the FOMC Minutes and despite the modest uptick in the US Dollar.

Pi Network rally defies market pressure ahead of its first anniversary

Pi Network rally defies market pressure ahead of its first anniversary

Pi Network is trading above $0.1900 at press time on Wednesday, extending the weekly gains by nearly 8% so far. The steady recovery is supported by a short-term pause in mainnet migration, which reduces pressure on the PI token supply for Centralized Exchanges. The technical outlook focuses on the $0.1919 resistance as bullish momentum increases.

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Food inflation plunged in January, but service sector price pressure is proving stickier. We continue to expect Bank of England rate cuts in March and June. The latest UK inflation read is a mixed bag for the Bank of England, but we doubt it drastically changes the odds of a March rate cut.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face downside risk as bears regain control

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face downside risk as bears regain control

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple remain under pressure on Wednesday, with the broader trend still sideways. BTC is edging below $68,000, nearing the lower consolidating boundary, while ETH and XRP also declined slightly, approaching their key supports.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers