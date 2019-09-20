USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback struggles to regain the 108.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is in search of a clear direction as the market is having a hard time to regain the 108.00 handle. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 107.80 support level.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving averages (SMA). However, this September, USD/JPY is gaining strength now challenging the 100 SMA and the 108.00 handle. 
 
 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading between the 50 and 100 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation in the medium term. The market is trading above the 107.80 support with little bullish conviction as the 50 SMA is capping gains. 
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
 
Dollar/Yen has been trading in a range for the last six days. The drop on Thursday was sharp and bulls will have to bring the market back above the 108.50 level in order to attract more buyers. On the flip side, a daily close below 107.80 could open the gates to further losses towards 107.50 and 107.25, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.88
Today Daily Change -0.14
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 108.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107
Daily SMA50 107.11
Daily SMA100 107.99
Daily SMA200 109.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.48
Previous Daily Low 107.78
Previous Weekly High 108.26
Previous Weekly Low 106.76
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.05
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.09

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggling to hold onto 1.10 as USD gains ground

EUR/USD struggling to hold onto 1.10 as USD gains ground

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.10, as the US dollar gradually advances. Two White House advisers expressed contradicting accounts of US-Sino trade talks, causing confusion. Germany refrained from adding fiscal stimulus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.25 as EU pours cold water on Brexit hopes

GBP/USD trades around 1.25 as EU pours cold water on Brexit hopes

GBP/USD is trading around 1.25, off the two-month highs of 1.2582 as EU officials cast doubts about the seriousness of the new UK proposals on Brexit. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY Forecast: A breakout of 108.50 should put the 109.30 area on the radar

USD/JPY Forecast: A breakout of 108.50 should put the 109.30 area on the radar

The USD/JPY is seeing some corrective downside after recent tops and failure at the 108.50 region, which continues to cap occasional bullish attempts for the time being.

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs further beyond $1500 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold climbs further beyond $1500 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ethereum points to the Moon as Bitcoin takes a break

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ethereum points to the Moon as Bitcoin takes a break

ETH/USD exceeds $220 and is bidding to lead the market. Bitcoin sets a bear trap and recaptures $10,000. XRP stalls between technical levels and fails to consolidate $0.30.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures